Monday afternoon, Gov. Laura Kelly addressed the state in a press conference after issuing a State of Disaster Emergency on Sunday. Her decision was driven by the windchill warnings and severe winter weather conditions that Kansas has been experiencing over the last week.
Rolling power outages are expected to occur throughout the next few days due to unprecedented flowing natural gas spikes. However, limited supply is not a concern.
Andrew French, Chairman of the Kansas Corporation Commission, said that this has all developed into an electric issue, which is a supply issue.
“Given the weather, which is extremely out of the ordinary, we have seen unprecedented demand for electricity, especially at this time of the year," French said. “The weather has impacted our generation resources. We are experiencing wind turbines that are not able to produce as much power as normal, due to conditions like freezing fog.”
The rolling blackouts are coordinated and planned in geographical areas and are only expected to last 30 minutes to an hour.
French said that this is not only an issue in the state of Kansas, but throughout the entire region, including the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Iowa.
Surveys were sent out to country emergency managers about the status and necessities needed concerning the steps taken to conserve gas and electricity across the state. The Red Cross and National Guard were also contacted about warming facilities and backup generators that may be needed.
“I urge all Kansans to do their part to conserve energy so we can ensure a continued supply of natural gas and electricity, so we continue weathering these bitterly cold temperatures,” Kelly said.
Kelly listed a number of steps that Kansans can do safely to limit electricity usage. First, keep thermostats between 65-68 degrees. Second, reduce the temperature on water heaters to 120 degrees. And finally, fill any leaks between doors and windows and keep blinds closed and windows covered to keep warm air inside.
“How people choose to handle these steps will be critical over the next 48 to 72 hours,” Kelly said.
Because of Kelly’s State of Disaster Emergency Proclamation and expected rolling blackouts, the University of Kansas closed the Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses Monday afternoon for the remainder of the day and extended the closure to Tuesday, Feb. 16.