The state of Kansas will release the names and locations of active COVID-19 outbreak sites starting Sept. 9, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.
Last week, the state saw its highest jump in outbreak sites since the beginning of the pandemic, Kelly said in a news release. In just two days, the number of active outbreak sites went from 26 to 170 throughout the state of Kansas.
“With our children returning to school, sports resuming, and college campuses reopening — we’re seeing the largest increase in outbreaks to date,” Kelly said in the release. “By sharing where the outbreaks take place, Kansans will be better informed about the threat of COVID-19 in their schools and communities, and will be better prepared to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”
The locations will be released to the public when there are five or more confirmed cases linked to the same location. The name of a private business will be released when 20 or more cases are tied to the location.
An outbreak is defined as two or more cases associated with one known point of exposure, according to the release.
The order will not be retroactive and will start with active outbreaks, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said Wednesday at a press conference.
“A lot of the local entities want to start doing this also because they’re struggling to keep ahead of the number of cases," Norman said. "We have to start getting more serious, and one of the ways to do that is to provide people with the information they need.”
The names and locations will be shared every Wednesday on the KDHE COVID-19 dashboard. The number of cases will also be available in weekly releases.
Previously, Kansas only publicized the number of cases in specific sectors, such as businesses or care facilities. Local health departments could decide to release the locations of specific outbreaks.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Kansas has 178 active outbreak sites, accounting for 10,611 associated cases and 294 associated deaths, according to an update from the KDHE.
Douglas County has at least 517 active confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,473 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, officials from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said Wednesday.
Sophia Belshe contributed reporting.