Governor Laura Kelly released her fiscal year 2023 budget on Wednesday. It includes several increases in funding for post-secondary education across the state.
In a budget report, Kelly is proposing that the state give the University and other universities the necessary money to freeze tuition for the next fiscal year and a proposed public-private scholarship fund worth $50 million for universities across the state, among other proposals. The budget, which has to pass through a Republican-controlled legislature, proposes $143.1 million dollars in total for higher education initiatives and $286 million from the State General Fund to be distributed to public universities by the Kansas Board of Regents as they see fit.
In a press release, Kansas Board of Regents Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee said that she was excited about the opportunities this budget presented, saying that it allowed the Regents to continue flat tuition and increased need-based student financial aid.
“We’re excited that the budget includes a boost for our capital renewal initiative, IT infrastructure enhancements, increased funding for two-year colleges and support for a partnership with the Department of Commerce to grow the state’s economy through competitive grants,” Harrison-Lee said.
KU Chancellor Douglas Girod echoed Harrison-Lee’s statement in a statement to the Kansan, saying that he appreciated Kelly’s proposals.
“We appreciate that Governor Kelly has proposed a number of items that would benefit higher education and the Kansas students and families we serve. In particular, we support her proposal to restore higher education base funding to pre-pandemic levels so that KU can freeze tuition for a fourth straight year,” Girod said. “We are also excited by Governor Kelly’s proposed university economic development challenge grant, which would enhance KU’s ability to drive economic growth in the state.”
Student Body President Niya McAdoo said in a message to the Kansan that she appreciated the push for more funding, referencing her own personal experiences.
“I think that keeping tuition as low as possible and not raising [it] will make it more affordable for students to attend college across campus,” McAdoo said. “The same goes for need-based scholarships, I myself receive need-based scholarships so I understand how useful and important they are for students who may be low-income or facing hardships in some way - having to worry about financial problems as a student will lack of resources can be stressful and damage their experience as students and getting a quality education.”
A breakdown of the budget
Governor Kelly’s budget has several key proposals.
The Board of Regents would receive an $80 million increase in post-secondary funding from the state, from $206 million to $286 million. That’s funding specifically earmarked for distribution by the Board of Regents for spending at public universities, community colleges, technical universities, and Washburn University.
KU would lose $3.4 million in state funding, and approximately $67 million dollars overall compared to the previous year. Important to note, however, most of that funding that is being lost comes under the “COVID-19 Transactions” header. This means that KU is losing most of its funding for COVID-19 supplies, including tests and PPE in a year, if this budget is passed.
Universities across the state would be receiving a total of $45.7 million to freeze tuition. If passed by the legislature, this would be KU’s fourth year with a tuition freeze, the longest out of the public universities.
$25 million from the state would be going to the Kansas Access Partnership Grant, which would be matched by gift money raised by the schools. The Kansas Access Partnership Grant is a need-based grant program that helps families with the costs of college.
There is also a proposal to increase funding for state employees by 5%, although it is unclear whether or not that will apply to student employees.
In an email to KU faculty, Girod said that this proposal was still being clarified.
“In the past, due to universities’ unique funding streams, this type of proposal has amounted to a lower percentage increase distributed through a merit pool,” Girod said in the email. “We will get clarification on this proposal in the weeks ahead.”
Rémy Lequesne, KU faculty senate president, said that he was cautiously optimistic, but that there were still details that needed to be hashed out about student employees.
“[The plan] is the right thing to do,” Lequesne said.
McAdoo said that she thought that the pay raise should go into effect for student employees.
“A lot of students rely on these jobs for their livelihoods and while also being students, financial hardship is not something they should have to be worrying about, so pay increases are a must all around,” McAdoo said.
The Board of Regents had not returned requests for clarification on this part of the proposal in time for publication.