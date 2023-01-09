Governor Laura Kelly was inaugurated along with several other members of government on Monday. In her first speech of her second term, she called for civility, bipartisanship and compromise among members of the Republican-controlled state house and senate.
Kelly, who was sworn in with her children and husband by her side, touted many of her first-term accomplishments in her inaugural speech, including the Panasonic deal and a surplus in the state’s budget.
“We took innovative approaches to problems repeatedly bringing leadership together to overcome our differences and create consensus,” Kelly said. “It was critical for state success.”
Kelly also called for civility in conversations, saying that Kansans did not want their elected leaders to show false distrust in institutions.
“We’re sowing distrust in our government, and media, and even our public schools,” Kelly said. “That’s seen as a valid political strategy, and when that happens at the national level, most Kansans and most American are left shaking their head with disappointment.”
Kelly used the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, saying that the unity shown in that time is what Kansans want. Kelly used the Ladybird Diner, owned by Meg Heriford, as an example of how the community came together.
“Meg gave it all up for others. She worked day and night to provide 13,000 meals to anyone [during the pandemic],” Kelly said. “No questions asked.”
Other parts of the inauguration included the swearing in of the Kansas Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, the State Board of Education, and statewide elected officials.
Representatives of several Native American tribes, including the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation were at the ceremony to present gifts to the newly-sworn-in Governor.