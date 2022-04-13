The KU Student Senate almost ended their 2021-2022 session without passing several bills Wednesday night, as several graduate student senators walked out in protest of a proposed cut to the Education Opportunity Fund, temporarily breaking quorum.
In a speech to the senate body, Graduate Student Body Vice President Hollie Hall criticized student senators for not fully financing the Educational Opportunity Fund. After review from the senate finance committee, the proposed amount was $5.75 per student, down from $7 last fiscal year.
This fund provides grants so that students, including graduate, have a chance to study and earn their degree here at the University. In her speech, Hall said graduate students have been treated poorly by the Student Senate.
“I hope in the future some of you become graduate students [here] and you are treated the same way that you have treated us in this chamber,” Hall said. “We are so fed up of the way this chamber treats us.”
After a walkout by graduate student senators, Internal Affairs Director Max Lillich accused those who left of ethical violations, using the Student Senate Code of Ethics. Negotiations subsequently occurred, where the EOF fee was changed from $5.75 to $6.40.
Hall spoke to the Kansan during the walkout, and said she and other graduate students were sick of being mistreated.
“We walked out tonight because the Student Senate has demonstrated this whole entire year, [and] to be honest, the whole time I've been in Student Senate which has been since 2020, that they don't care about graduate students,” Hall said. “They don't care about our rights. They don't care about funds for graduate students, they don't care about advocacy for graduate students.”
Other graduate student senators supported Hall in her walkout. Hara Madhav Talasila, a graduate student senator, was among those supporters.
“Arrogant. Stupid. Rude. Pointless nonsense,” Talasila said, describing the undergraduate student senator’s actions on Wednesday.
The funding bill was ultimately passed unanimously.
After the compromise passed, Hall said she was happy about the result.
“I just wanted to make sure that there will be enough money and I also want to make known that the Educational Opportunity Fund doesn't just affect graduate students,” Hall said. “It affects students from minoritized backgrounds, and that's something that Student Senate should not be saying that they want to cut, whether there's extra money in the pot or not. I think that sets a bad precedent for who is important on this campus and who isn't.”
In other business, several bills to fund organizations were passed. These included line-item funding, where student groups can request funding in February for the following year, and block funding, which is available for organizations that have applied for funding for three consecutive years.
Student Health, Student Recreation Services, Transportation Services and the University Daily Kansan fee packages also passed. These actions mean that the entire student fee package passed.
Additionally, KJHK, the student radio station, was given $1,204 for various studio and camera equipment.
This was the final meeting of the full senate body before elections take place next week. Voting opens on Tuesday and closes on Thursday. More details will be sent via email to students.