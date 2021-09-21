Kate Gurley knows the pandemic has affected her ability to learn as a student, something she keeps in mind in the classroom as a graduate teaching assistant.
“I've had to be more sympathetic to students and, in turn, that's made me more understanding as my own student now,” she said. “Seeing what it takes for a teacher to put a class on makes me want to be that much better of a student for my professors.”
Gurley, a 21-year-old graduate student who just started the master’s of accounting program, is one of KU’s 5,000 or more graduate students. Recent research has found that depression and anxiety among graduate students nationwide has doubled as many have struggled to balance roles as teachers and students during the pandemic.
From her perspective as a student, Gurley feels like she is at a disadvantage and playing catch-up since most of her classes were moved online and weren’t as involved as they would have been in person.
“I think our professors are definitely kind of recognizing that and kind of sounding the alarms teaching us stuff that they normally wouldn't in terms of fundamentals to really just get us to the right starting point,” Gurley said.
Gurley said her mental health has been tested as she adjusts to the heightened expectations of being a grad student.
“A lot of weeks, my stress level is at its highest when I sit down to write out everything I need to get done that week,” she said. “It can be hard to remember to schedule in times for myself to do things that make me happy when it feels like my life is ran by my classes.”
She makes sure to take some time for herself by waking up a little early and enjoying a cup of coffee or getting in a quick workout.
Pan “Jackie” Liu, who is pursuing his Ph.D. in journalism, said learning and teaching during a pandemic has its pros and cons for him. Some classes have worked well online while others have not.
“It reoriented my class and just made it super dry and hard to engage, and that's something I really found difficult working on,” Liu said.
He also had moments of fatigue from being in front of a camera all day. Liu thinks a work environment should be separate from a rest environment, and he did not have an opportunity to pull himself out of the working environment while learning online.
“I feel like I was sitting in a room, in front of my computer every day, in the morning, afternoon and night," Liu said. I don't get to go outside. I feel like I was imprisoned, incarcerated in my bedroom.”
On top of their own learning and mental health during a pandemic, some graduate students have also expressed concerns about COVID-19 safety on campus. The campus requires masks inside buildings but does not require students to be vaccinated, pointing to restrictions from state law.
Andrew Kustodowicz, a fourth-year Ph.D. student in the history department and president of the Graduate Teaching Assistant Coalition, has voiced concerns with KU’s policies as the university has pushed for a return to in-person learning this fall.
“It makes me anxious that my friends are potentially risking their own health, risking the health of their children, they're working in the middle of a very deadly worldwide pandemic,” Kustodowicz said. “It's very frustrating.”
He feels KU is asking students to trust them, but not giving information or a reason to do so.
Matt Tidwell, the assistant dean for graduate and professional studies at the Journalism School, said the transitions during the pandemic have been difficult. Tidwell thinks the university has done its best to navigate local and state regulations that have been complex at times to pull off while still keeping the campus community safe.
“I feel as good as I can feel about moving forward,” Tidwell said. “I mean, I think we'd all love to go back to 2018 or 2019, but I think the reality is, at least for what we can see now, is it's going to take a while to get there.”