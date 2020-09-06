The University of Kansas told members of the graduate teaching assistants union on Saturday that GTAs who participate in a student-led strike Monday would be engaging in an illegal strike and may be fired from their position.
Jayhawk Liberation Front, a student-led group, asked students to strike on Monday by not going to classes to demand KU close its campus after an increase in coronavirus cases in Douglas County.
The Graduate Teaching Assistants Coalition, the union that represents graduate students, sent an email to KU GTAs Friday afternoon showing support for undergraduate students who plan to strike, as well as promising legal defense for GTAs who receive discipline for participating.
“GTAC workers will be supporting our undergraduate students by signing and circulating their petition and by refusing to reprimand and/or count as absent those students who are now shouldering the burden entrusted to Doug and Barb,” GTAC representatives said in the email.
KU scheduled classes on Labor Day to account for a shorter semester.
KU Director of Employee Relations Julie Thornton said in an email to GTAC Saturday that the union was endorsing illegal conduct that violates the GTAC’s MOA with KU.
Thornton said GTAC cannot legally advise GTAs to withhold labor in a “concerted action,” as that goes against the union’s memorandum of agreement with KU.
“First, the promise to defend disciplined GTAs is a legally reckless position to take, because it wrongly suggests a valid defense could be made if a GTA was disciplined for engaging in such an illegal strike,” Thornton said in the email. “That position is not supported under the law. GTAs who participate in an illegal strike may be discharged from their employment.”
Thornton also said that GTAC was implicitly endorsing an “illegal sick-out.”
“We were trying to make it very clear that we were not advocating for a sick-out, I don’t even think we used the word ‘sick’ in the email,” GTAC President Neill Kennedy said. “All we said was we legally advise GTAs not to withhold their labor and to follow the proper procedure, whatever that may be.”
“Regardless if the worker is in the right or the wrong, the union defends them,” Kennedy continued. “We found nothing legally or ethically wrong in our response.”
GTAC told their members that if they choose to strike, they will be legally represented and defended by the union.
Later Saturday, Patrick Gauding, negotiations/legislative chair for GTAC, responded to Thornton’s email, standing by the union’s endorsement of Monday’s student strike.
“The University’s allegation that a statement of support for our students constitutes ‘endors[ing] conduct that is illegal’ neglects the fact that GTAC has not and cannot sign away individual or organizational First Amendment rights via a written memorandum,” Gauding said in the email.
Gauding concluded the email by reiterating that GTAC has not violated the law or MOA with KU.
Gauding said GTAC could agree to send an email to union members, to explain that public workers cannot strike and outlining possible disciplinary actions for GTAs should they violate their department’s absence policies.
In turn, GTAC asked that KU accept the statement as evidence that GTAC has not endorsed a work stoppage.
GTAC and JLF continue to support one another ahead of the strike.
On Sunday, JLF issued a statement of support on Twitter. “This backlash shows a clear disregard by the University for the First Amendment rights of both its GTAs and its students,” the tweet said. “[GTAC] have decided to stand with us, and we will stand with them as the University tries to intimidate them into silence.”
Our Solidarity Statement with GTAC- When building a movement of working people and students it is important to not fall to pressure. That is why we stand in solidarity with GTAC as they face backlash from the University of Kansas for supporting the KU Labor Day Student Strike.— Jayhawker Liberation Front (@JLFrontKU) September 6, 2020
“We’re thankful for [the students’] brave leadership they’re showing while the administration has left us out to dry,” Kennedy said. “This isn’t a time for individualism, it’s a time to collectively realize that this is not good for KU, much less the Lawrence community. They’ve provided more leadership this entire time than our administration, and I feel thankful for them and we support them in this action.”
On Sunday, Thornton responded to Gauding’s email, still urging all GTAs to “teach their classes Monday as assigned.”