Last updated on Sep 20 at 4:36 p.m.
After 11 months of negotiating, members of the Graduate Teaching Assistants Coalition (GTAC) voted to ratify a new contract with the University of Kansas, according to a statement from GTAC.
Since 1992, GTAC has been fighting for workplace improvements including a living wage, better healthcare, and safe and healthy working conditions for graduate teachers at KU.
On Dec. 2, 2021, GTAC rejected KU’s final proposed contract, which didn’t include any guaranteed salary increases, declaring an impasse.
After a fact-finding hearing was held, where both the union and the University presented arguments to an independent party from the Kansas Department of Labor, the fact-finder recommended changes while saying that both the union and the University did not provide reasonable proposals.
“The Union’s proposed 6% increase does not capture the inflation increase for the past year or the economic predictions for this year,” the fact-finder said in his recommendations. “At the same time the proposed 6% is not reasonable given the overall budget/funding issues for the State, the Board of Regents and KU.”
The new contract provides for a wage freeze during the current academic year, while providing increases in payment for future academic years.
At the end of this academic year, GTAC will resume bargaining with the administration.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with GTAC. The university stands ready to continue dialogue on issues of importance to our graduate students,” Director for News and Media Relations Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said when asked to comment on the new contract.
GTAC did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
This story is developing and will be updated.