As the University of Kansas administration and the Graduate Teaching Assistants Coalition await a recommendation on pay for GTAs, the coalition held a conversation with the Kansan, in which specific aspects of its proposal were discussed.
A fact-finding hearing between University administration and GTAC was held Feb. 18, where both groups delivered arguments regarding wages to Henry Cox, a fact-finder employed by the Kansas Department of Labor. Cox was assigned to review the facts presented, and will make a recommendation based on that information.
There were many aspects to GTAC’s presentation, but it mostly focused on current wages for GTAs, and how these are insufficient.
Currently, GTAs at KU make a base salary of $17,750 a year, which is also the median and mode salary across the group. The current GTAC proposal for a wage is to reach $19,200 a year by Academic Year 2023-2024, while the University has proposed a base pay of $17,750 until that same year.
GTAC negotiations team member Katie Hinders said this University-proposed wage does not correlate to the amount of labor GTAs contribute throughout the year.
“The whole point [of being a GTA] is that you're only supposed to work half-time, so you can dedicate the other half of your time to getting that degree,” Hinders said. “So by their logic, every GTA has to go get another half-time job. And so then you're still working 20 hours a week, in theory, on your dissertation, 20 hours a week for GTA and then 20 hours a week for another job. Like it just, that's what I'm doing right now. It's miserable.”
Both GTAC and KU used the MIT Living Wage Calculator to make points about the living wage. Zachary Madison, lead spokesperson for GTAC’s contract negotiation, said that it was unfair to characterize their wage as hourly, as GTAs are salaried positions.
“Yes, we have a nine month contract, but per our own contract, we do work outside the contract as part of it. Part of our hours is to work over the summer,” Madison said. “Well, it's not under contract. It's expected that you prepare your syllabus in the summer for the upcoming semester. All of those are part of the hours, which if you're gonna convert things to per hour, you have to include all of the hours we work, which far exceeds the 20 hours that KU presented as it broke down.”
International GTAs are not allowed to work more than 20 hours when school is in session due to visa restrictions, according to KU’s policy on student workers. GTAs with a student visa must complete one full academic year before they are permitted to work off-campus. GTAC brought up these facts to illustrate what they believe to be a dire situation that international GTAs can face.
In GTAC’s presentation at the hearing, the group brought up tuition revenue generated by the GTA bargaining unit, which includes about 950 workers and totals to about $42,200,000.
Since each of the 950 workers are paid a median salary of $17,750, about $16,900,000 of the total revenue is distributed to GTAs. This leaves about $25,300,000 in revenue generated by GTAs.
GTAs argue that because of inflation, wages should be higher than what the University is currently paying. In 2020-2021, the average wage was $17,750. The inflation rate over one year was 8%, meaning that inflation adjusted wages should be $19,170, close to the current GTAC proposal of $19,200.
“If you look at the data for inflation, from January of 2022, that $17,750 in August of 2020 is now equal to $16,435,” Madison said. “So in real terms, we've taken a pay cut since August of 2020, at about $1,300. So, if we want to keep making the $17,750 that we made in August of 2020, then the minimum would have to be this $19,170. That's the real equivalent of $17,750 in today's dollars.”
GTAC also discussed healthcare during their presentation, and how coverage is affected by their roles as GTAs.
Elise Higgins, a GTA and PhD candidate of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, gave a presentation at the hearing over her experience with fertility care, and how she became thousands of dollars in debt as a result. Higgins discussed how a pay raise would help her to pay off that debt.
GTAC President Andrew Kustodowicz said child care and prenatal care can create equity and accessibility.
“If you are a parent, and you want a graduate degree…there shouldn't be barriers to them getting a higher education,” Kustodowicz said. “You know, that's bad for everyone, not just the individual learner, but also the state of Kansas and, you know, higher-ed in general.”
Kustodowicz added that he is hopeful after the hearing, and said he thinks GTAC made an excellent case advocating for a higher wage.
“Hopefully, the fact-finder will see our case, you know. We're just eagerly awaiting to see what the decision will be,” Kustodowicz said. “And yeah, we'll make our next moves once we find out.”
A KU spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on how inflation has affected wages, international GTAs’ ability to work and healthcare plans by the time of publication.