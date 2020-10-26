The Haskell Indian Nations University president threatened the student newspaper’s editor-in-chief with disciplinary action after the editor-in-chief contacted the Lawrence Police Department on behalf of The Indian Leader, according to a news release from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
The Indian Leader’s student editor-in-chief Jared Nally, contacted LPD about the death of a HINU employee, identifying himself as a student reporter.
For that, HINU President Ronald Graham issued a directive to Nally barring him from “making demands on any governmental agency and demand anything on behalf of the university” while claiming to represent the newspaper, recording any interviews with individuals at Haskell without their permission, and more, according to Graham’s letter to Nally.
Kansas law allows the recording of private conversations with the consent of only one party.
“Your role on The Indian Leader does not absolve you from your responsibilities as a Haskell student — and as a representative of our community,” Graham said in the letter. “Henceforth, you will conduct yourself in accordance with the Haskell Student Code of Conduct — now and in the future; and you will treat fellow students, University staff, and University officials with appropriate respect. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action.”
FIRE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the individual rights of faculty and students at universities in the United States, the Native American Journalists Association, and the Student Press Law Center wrote to the president of the university, addressing several concerns with the university. FIRE, NAJA, and SPLC said Graham’s directive violates the First Amendment and an agreement between HINU and The Leader as the school’s student publication.
“Your directive forbids Nally from carrying on normal journalistic activities, such as requesting information from government agencies, recording an interview, and criticizing members of the HINU community,” according to their letter to Graham.
The organizations also said around the same time Graham issued the directive on Oct. 16, the Leader faced difficulties renewing its status as an official organization at HINU for the 2020-21 school year. After submitting its Plan of Operations to the Student Bank — which controls the disbursement of student funds — as part of the university’s annual recognition process, the Student Bank did not respond and therefore has not given the Leader access to its account balance.
“In the 1989 Agreement, HINU, then Haskell Indian Junior College of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, agreed to allow students to retain full editorial control over the Leader,” according to the letter. “This includes the right of the Leader to access its monies in its Student Bank account, as well as its right to engage in journalistic pursuits free from censorship.”
FIRE, NAJA and SPLC are requesting Graham rescind his directive to Nally.
“Your ‘directive’ to Nally is an appalling and unequivocal departure from the First Amendment, betraying willful blindness to the basic concepts of constitutional rights,” according to their letter.
They are asking Graham to respond to their letter and rescind the directive by Nov. 2.
The Kansan reached out to Graham and Nally but did not receive an immediate response.