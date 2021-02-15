After a flux of hazardous winter weather moved through Kansas, energy companies announced their plan to roll out blocks of temporary power outages throughout the state to conserve natural energy supply.
It also led the University of Kansas to cancel its in-person and remote classes on Monday and Tuesday due to rolling blackouts throughout the region Monday afternoon.
The Kansas Union will stay open until 7 p.m. Monday. The KU Bookstore will stay open until 5 p.m.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster declaration after windchill warnings and stress on natural gas providers Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the governor’s office..
With Kansas enduring low temperatures and heavy snowfall over the last week, utility and natural gas providers urged citizens to reduce their gas and electric usage at this time.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Monday, and a wind chill advisory until Tuesday.
“As the extreme cold temperatures continue to affect the region, we are urging Kansans to conserve energy in order to help ensure a continued supply of natural gas and electricity and keep their own personal costs down,”Kelly said in a statement.
Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid and power market across 14 states, declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 Monday morning, directing their member utilities to be prepared to implement controlled interruptions of service, the news release said.
“In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service,” said Larry Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “It’s a last resort that we understand put a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it’s a step we’re consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse, which could result in uncontrolled outages of even greater magnitude.”
As SPP works to restore the power grid across the region, customers are urged to reduce their use of energy.