Grant Lysell-Alkire, a junior at the University of Kansas from Lindsborg, Kansas, died in a car accident on December 21. He was 21.
Lysell-Alkire was an incredible young man known for his positive attitude, intelligence, big heart, dedication and love for football and weightlifting, according to his family.
At the University, Lysell-Alkire was studying aerospace engineering with dreams of one day working at SpaceX, a rocket and spacecraft company.
“He was just wicked smart. His brain worked like none other. It was just wild. I don’t know how he did it,” Ericka Lysell, Lysell-Alkire’s mother, said.
Lysell emphasized that his intelligent mind was always accompanied by a heart of gold.
“Most people are right-brained or left-brained. He was the whole thing,” Lysell said. “He had the engineering brain…but he had a heart like no other. He loved big; he loved to help people.”
Lysell-Alkire was friends with everyone and was always encouraging and motivating others, Jeremy Alkire, his father, said.
“He was friends with everybody. I mean, and he was just really encouraging to all of them,” Alkire said.
Cade Schneider, a lifelong friend of Lysell-Alkire and a junior at the University studying aerospace engineering, said that Lysell-Alkire was always lifting people up.
“I’ve never heard more compliments come out of anyone’s mouth than Grant’s,” Schneider said. “He always had a smile on his face, and you couldn’t help but smile when you were around him.”
While Lysell-Alkire loved everyone fully and motivated others constantly, the adoration he had for his little brother, Sawyer, was special, according to his family.
“He loved his little brother so much,” Lysell said. “Grant always said, ‘I might be doing aerospace engineering, but Sawyer is the one going places.’”
In addition to his intelligence and love for others, Lysell-Alkire enjoyed being active. He had a passion for football from a young age, Alkire said.
“When he was little, he showed up to flag football practice with a playbook. He had drawn up his own plays and handed it to the coach,” Alkire said. “He just loved football.”
As Lysell-Alkire grew up, his love for football never ended. Grant attended every single home football game for KU this past semester.
“He loved KU football,” Lysell said. “He loved Lawrence.”
Along with his love for football, Lysell-Alkire was passionate about lifting weights and working out. Lysell said that the gym was his place, and he always encouraged others to work out, too.
Schneider said that one of the biggest impacts Grant had on his life was encouraging him to start working out.
“Watching him strive to better himself in so many ways would motivate me to do the same,” Schneider said. “He was the best accountability partner I could ask for.”
Lysell and Alkire agreed, referring to Lysell-Alkire as “the ultimate hype guy.”
“I went to the gym today, and I cried the entire time, but I went,” Lysell said. “I know that he was just like [cheering] me on.”
Lysell said that along with having sports, Alkire enjoyed his Swedish culture.
“His heritage was so important to him,” Lysell said.
In high school, Lysell-Alkire was a part of Lindsborg Swedish Dancers, a Swedish dance and music group. The group allowed him to travel to places like Chicago, Mexico and Colorado, Lysell said.
“He was supposed to go to [Sweden] in 2020 with the Swedish Dancers but, because of COVID, didn’t get to go,” Lysell said. “We had hoped to go to Sweden with him this summer.”
Lysell-Alkire’s family is hoping to still travel to Sweden this summer and scatter part of his ashes while they are there, Lysell said.
Lysell-Alkire’s family and friends want him to be remembered for his dedication, intelligence, presence and, most of all, love.
According to his obituary, a memorial service for Lysell-Alkire will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lindsborg, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.