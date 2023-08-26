As students settle into their first week back on campus the temperatures continue to rise, with temperatures reading above 100 degrees Fahrenheit the week of Aug. 21. The National Weather Service of Kansas City issued several Hazardous Weather Condition notices for Douglas County.
The extreme weather caused multiple building disturbances around campus. Some buildings, such as Robinson Center, had to close and many in-person classes won't be held in the building until Aug. 27.
The heat also caused Ellsworth Hall to lose air conditioning Monday night.
Shawn Harding, director of facilities, said the team is combating leaking buildings, humidity hitting cooling ducts, and working on hot rooftops. The maintenance staff worked early mornings as a way for staff to not have to face the brunt of the heat wave.
“We are prioritizing requests around the university mission,” Harding said. “We are focusing on high use/high frequency spaces like classrooms, dorm rooms and research labs and doing everything we can to limit disruption.”
The heatwave has presented infrastructure issues that go along with organizational challenges; Harding said these issues can cause a delay in repairs.
“Unfortunately, there are a few places on campus that have HVAC systems that are not designed to handle this heat and our teams are finding creative ways to manage it the best we can. The question of ‘how long’ varies from as little as 3 minutes for issues we can address remotely to ‘days’ if we have no choice but to wait for parts.”
Not only are buildings being affected by this heat, but student health has taken a toll with the heavy humidity.
Freshman Adelina Valdez wore athletic clothing to try to stay cool in the heat but still continued to take breaks during her walk to certain classes. University staff set water in coolers around popular campus locations such as two by the entrances of the Kansas Union and in front of Wescoe Hall.
“[The heat] made it really miserable because it's so hot and humid, I had to take breaks inside,” Valdez said. “[I’m] Definitely wearing athletic clothing and then I was late to some of my classes because I wanted to take the bus.”
Fortunately, the hottest days have passed for now; During the week of Aug. 27, temperatures are going to go down with multiple-day highs in the low 90s.