Douglas County election officials have released unofficial final election results in the 2020 general election, after closing all polls at 7 p.m.
Ballots postmarked on Election Day will still be counted until Friday, and all results are unofficial until the County Board of Canvassers meets on Nov. 16, according to the Douglas County website.
There were roughly over 1,000 provisional ballots, according to county election officials.
Here are the unofficial results from the Douglas County Courthouse:
U.S. Senate
Republican Roger Marshall won the race for one of Kansas' seats in the U.S. Senate. Democrat Barbara Bollier won more votes in Douglas County, despite losing the race overall.
Barbara Bollier, Democrat: 67.72%
Roger Marshall, Republican: 27.98%
Jason Buckley, Libertarian: 4.30%
U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd District
Republican Jake LaTurner won the race for U.S. House of Representatives' 2nd District. Democrat Michelle De La Isla won the majority of votes in Douglas County.
Michelle De La Isla, Democrat: 65.18%
Jake LaTurner, Republican: 30.68%
Robert Garrard, Libertarian: 4.14%
Kansas Senate
District 2
Marci Francisco, Democrat: 100%
District 3
Tom Holland, Democrat: 64.45%
Willie Dove, Republican: 35.55%
District 19
Rick Kloos, Republican: 50.33%
Anthony Hensley, Democrat: 49.67%
County Commission
District 2
Shannon Reid, Democrat: 62.42%
Brett LaRue, Republican: 37.58%
District 3
Shannon Portillo, Democrat: 60.62%
Pam McDermott, Republican: 39.38%