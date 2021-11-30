Being a Hispanic student at a predominately white university can be a challenging experience. A change in culture can leave Hispanic students feeling isolated or alone.

Kayla Castillo, a junior engineering major from Topeka, talked about her experience on campus and being one of few Hispanic women in her field.

She said that coming to KU was scary because she attended a predominately white high school, but, in her opinion, KU is even worse.

“I think I’m the only Hispanic in my class that’s not a foreign exchange student,” Castillo said. “It was very difficult, at first, to feel comfortable.”

She said that she struggled with finding a community on campus until she discovered the Latin American Student Union her freshman year at KU, which helped her find a group of students that made her feel welcome and provided a sense of comfort.

According to the College Factual 2021 diversity report, KU has 2,143 Hispanic students currently attending the university.

Castillo is the treasurer of LASU, an organization that provides Hispanic students an opportunity to find a community on campus, which was founded in 2004 as the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO).

LASU President Ismari Martinez says the organization has seen an increase in member participation and social media interaction.

According to the LASU website, “LASU strives to ensure students have a family away from home and to provide support to our members during current political times.”

The organization hosts events that celebrate Hispanic heritage and bring a little bit of home to students who are away from their culture and family. They hold events like Latinx Film Night, Lotería game night and many more.

Martinez, a junior human biology major on a pre-med track from Wichita, has a different experience from most as a first generation student who grew up with a single father and brother.

“It came down to scholarships and grants,” Martinez said as the reason she attends KU.

Martinez was born in Kansas, but at a young age, she and her family planned a short trip to Mexico to visit her older brother. They later decided to stay in Mexico and spend more time together as a family. Coming back was a challenge for her.

“Having gone from an 80% Hispanic community to a predominately white institution was intimidating,” Martinez said.

Martinez struggled with the transition from a familiar environment to one of uncertainty and it made her question her worth and place at KU.

People questioned Martinez on her choice of career path and made her feel like it was another obstacle she had to overcome.

“It’s okay to be here; I deserve to be here,” Martinez said. “I shouldn’t have to question my value.”

LASU helped Martinez find a community on campus that shares her same traditions and shows an appreciation for Hispanic culture, which she came across during Hawk Week.

“It made me feel like I have community,” Martinez said.

A feeling of belonging is what KU wants for its students.

“The student experience is a priority at KU. When Jayhawks feel welcomed and engaged in their college experience, whether it’s because of participation in the KU Latin American Student Union or participating in other such student groups, it helps keep them progressing toward the ultimate goal of their KU experience — graduation,” Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, KU’s director for news and media relations, said via email.

Castillo said that LASU is open to all students who want to learn more about Hispanic culture. “Everyone is welcome to join, it’s not exclusively for Latinos” Castillo said.

Martinez and Castillo agreed that the Hispanic community is overlooked, but they hope that KU listens to its diverse students on how it can continue to support them.

Funding and more partnerships for student organizations like LASU is something that leaders believe will make a difference for the school because it shows the university's commitment to diversity and students.

“KU should partake in more promotion of the organization throughout the school year, not just when there’s a specific event,” Martinez said.

Providing more funding won’t solve every problem that minority students face on campus, but it’s a starting point in unifying diverse cultures and celebrating differences.