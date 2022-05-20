Honor Moon, a local period pantry group, is holding a local fundraiser to raise support for the organization and collect menstrual hygiene supplies for the Lawrence community. It will be held on May 22 in the parking lot of 512 East 9th St.
Honor Moon, a nonprofit dedicated to providing unfettered access to period products, was founded in 2021 by a group of local high school freshmen from Lawrence.
The group is made up of nine members from different high schools in the community and started when Hazel Powers realized period equity was not recognized in Lawrence. Merrit Hale, director of supply and inventory for the group, said that part of the group’s goal was to remove the stigma surrounding periods.
“Periods are not something to be ashamed of and we hope this fundraiser will help us work towards our goal of destigmatizing periods,” Hale said.
At the event, there will be food, live music, a silent auction and a variety of different vendors tabling. Honor Moon will also be debuting their new mobile period pantry bike and encourages attendees to bring menstrual hygiene products to fill up the bike’s basket.
This is the first time Honor Moon is hosting the fundraiser, and because of that, they faced some hurdles along the way. Giova Rubenstein, the community outreach coordinator for the group, said that the group was not well known when starting out.
“At the start of this process, the hardest part was distributing products and letting people know about us,” Rubenstein said. “We reached out to local businesses downtown and handed out posters about us and now we are a lot more well-known in the community.”
Honor Moon is the first inclusive menstrual organization in Lawrence that solely focuses on menstruation. The group hopes to expand into different areas and start bringing supplies and information to different middle schools in the community.
“By junior year, our goal is to have incoming freshmen carry Honor Moon on at all of our high schools,” Rubenstein said.
The organization is also partnering with the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department to bring First Moon kits to the community. These kits contain various supplies and information for people that are experiencing menstruation for the first time.
During the fundraiser, guests are encouraged to donate to the organization in exchange for a First Moon kit and Honor Moon stickers. Every guest who donates will also be entered into a raffle.
You can find more information about the fundraiser on Honor Moon’s Instagram page, @honormoonlfk.