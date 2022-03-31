Sports wagering is one step closer to becoming legal in Kansas after the House passed a bill Wednesday legalizing sports betting in both online and in-person locations.
Earlier this week, the bill hit a snag in the House Federal and State Affairs committee, when the committee did not take action to pass it because of amendment disputes. But House leadership pulled the bill from the committee and placed it on the calendar for debate on Wednesday.
The House voted to replace Senate Bill 84 with the contents of House Bill 2740, after Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene, proposed an amendment to do so.
The bill passed the House in an 88 to 36 vote.
“People in Kansas are doing sports betting right now. I think a lot of people that are doing it don’t even realize it’s illegal,” said House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita. “It’s time we provide a legal means for people to do it — regulate it and tax it. This bill isn’t perfect, but it’s a compromise.”
Senate Bill 84 allows sports wagering under the Kansas Expanded Lottery Act, which passed in 2019. If the bill passes, sports betting would become legal at casinos, racetracks, and convenience stores, as well as online. The bill has received widespread support from the gaming industry in Kansas.
The bill allows sport gambling by establishing a relationship between the Kansas Lottery and gaming facility managers. The state would act as a regulator, while gaming facilities manage betting on-site or through websites and apps.
Under the bill, the state would receive 20% of revenue from online gambling and 14% from in-person bets. The addition of sports wagering is estimated to generate between $6 million and $10 million in revenue for the state each year.
The Missouri House passed a similar bill last week to legalize sports betting.
The Kansas bill will now go to the Senate, where it's expected that representatives and senators will conference on any differences between the two chambers' proposals.
"We've been at this for a few years now," Barker said. "It's nice to pass bipartisan bills, and I think we've arrived at that today."