As students headed into Greek houses before the fall semester, University of Kansas Sorority & Fraternity Life leadership tasked each chapter with creating plans to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
The Kansan requested each housed sorority and fraternity to share their plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Five fraternities and two sororities provided information about their plans.
The plans vary in level of detail. One fraternity provided multiple pages of cleaning procedures, while another only said their plan follows CDC guidelines.
Housed chapters were asked to send their social distancing plans to KU’s office for Sorority and Fraternity Life by Monday, according to a letter from the office’s leadership.
When KU confirmed the first results of mandatory COVID-19 testing last week, Chancellor Douglas Girod said a majority of the 87 students who tested positive are involved in Greek life. KU updated those results Tuesday, with 133 positive results out of 2,433 tests in Greek Life, for a positive rate of 5.47%.
The KU Interfraternity Council banned social events until further notice last week.
Fraternities
Beta Theta Pi
Beta Theta Pi reserved apartments for out-of-state members to quarantine. The majority of the fraternity’s members are from the area and will go to their parents’ homes to isolate as needed, President Nick Kneibert told the Kansan in an email.
No live-out members will be allowed in the Beta chapter house for at least two weeks. Masks are mandatory in the house except in each individual’s room and when eating.
Beta is also looking into ways it can test its members more often than KU provides, Kneibert said.
“We've had to adapt and change virtually every aspect of our ‘normal’ life living in the Beta house,” Kneibert said, “but those are sacrifices we're willing to make in order to do our best to keep the house open and protect KU as a whole.”
Alpha Sigma Phi
Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, which moved into a house located at 1100 Indiana St., is following a set of guidelines provided by its national chapter’s housing corporation CLVEN, President Spencer Beaman said.
The guidelines include moving residents who test positive to single rooms and requiring all members to use restrooms located on floors without quarantining residents. Alpha Sigma’s house manager or chapter president will deliver meals in single-use containers to quarantining residents, Beaman said.
Also included in CLVEN’s guidelines to the fraternity is a detailed list of disinfecting practices, such as creating a clean space for disinfecting delivered packages before bringing them into the house and regularly cleaning common spaces.
“We are actively listening to the CDC, Kansas Department of Health, and the University to limit the spread of COVID-19 and our policies will be updated based on their recommendations,” Beaman said in an email to the Kansan. “This is something the Greek Community has never dealt with in recent history and we just want to do our best to stay safe and healthy through it all.”
Pi Kappa Phi
Pi Kappa Phi fraternity will require all members to wear masks on the first floor of the house. It is designating two rooms for members who need to quarantine, President Chris Connell said.
Residents who test positive will have access to private restrooms in the house and will have food delivered to their door to limit contact between members of the house.
Phi Gamma Delta
Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) President William Wilk told the Kansan FIJI's plan follows CDC guidelines, local and state mandates and KU requirements. Wilk did not provide specifics on the plan.
The Kansan reached out for more details about FIJI’s plan, but did not receive a response by time of print.
Sigma Chi
Sigma Chi’s housing corporation provided the chapter with a four-bedroom off-campus apartment for members of the fraternity to isolate, President Eddie Cubit said.
If a member living in the chapter house tests positive, they are expected to return home to self-isolate, move to the provided off-campus apartment, or receive guidance from Watkins Health Services if “circumstances unique to the member allow him to remain in the chapter house.”
Fraternities Alpha Epsilon Pi, Alpha Kappa Lamda, Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Chi, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Nu, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Sigma Pi, Theta Chi, Triangle, and Zeta Beta Tau did not respond to the Kansan’s request by time of publication.
Fraternities Beta Sigma Psi and Lamda Chi Alpha do not have chapter houses on campus, so the Kansan did not reach out for their plans. When the Kansan tried to reach out to Delta Tau Delta via the email listed on KU IFC’s website, the email address was invalid.
Sororities
Delta Gamma implemented extra cleaning measures around its house, President Savannah Fried said, but the sorority is counting on individual members to sanitize their rooms “at a higher level than ever before.”
“Our chapter is self-governing, and we will handle any infractions through the honor board system,” the plan reads. “However, it should be known that frequent disregard for others' safety is grounds for more serious consequences.”
Kappa Alpha Theta and Alpha Delta Pi referred the Kansan to their executive offices for communications regarding their quarantine plans.
“We have provided best practices and proper sanitation guidelines from the CDC to all of our facilities and have consistently communicated that all members must abide by campus, local, state, and federal mandates with regard to prevention and mitigation,” said Beth Wright, senior director of marketing and communications for ADPi’s national chapter, in an email to the Kansan. “All chapters will follow the direction of government health and campus authorities when asked to do so.”
A representative from Kappa Alpha Theta national headquarters did not respond in time for publication.
Wright said the chapter does not publicize internal documents of its house corporations.
Sororities Alpha Chi Omega, Chi Omega, Delta Delta Delta, Gamma Phi Beta, Kappa Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Pi Beta Phi and Sigma Kappa did not respond to the Kansan’s request by time of publication.