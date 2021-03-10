The freshman class at the University of Kansas has found it difficult to make friends amid KU’s COVID-19 protocols. Some have even questioned whether paying for the college experience this year was worth the money.
Talia Wehner, a freshman living in Templin Hall on Daisy Hill, said that she contemplated many times before the start of the academic year whether she was still going to college. Wehner felt as though she was going to miss out on the typical freshman experience and almost took a gap year.
“I was like, ‘I don’t really know if paying that cost is worth it if we are not even going to be doing anything and classes are all going to be online,’” Wehner said. “I am really grateful I did [live on campus] because of the college experience as a whole.”
According to a release from the university, enrollment at KU dropped 2.8% this year, which was largely attributed to a drop in international students and first-year students. Enrollment of students from these two categories decreased by 804 students for 2020-2021.
Many of the usual beginning of school welcome activities for freshmen did not happen this year because of the pandemic, Wehner said. Freshmen have had to get creative with making friends and work through being in their rooms more often than in years past.
“I feel like we missed out on a lot of the orientation activities where it was awkward to go up to people and then be like, ‘Is it okay to take our masks off and talk to each other,’” Wehner said. “It was just a weird thing. I think the whole [process of] meeting people was definitely the most impacted.”
Residents are also in their rooms often, Wehner said, because they have fewer in-person classes than they normally would have.
“I know a lot of people struggled with making friends,” Wehner said. “It’s definitely a lot different, like most of the people I meet are when I go out or am on campus. I meet more people when I’m walking to my one class that is in person than I do living in a dorm.”
Daylon Richards, sophomore, and Cannon Gage, freshman, both lived in Gertrude Sellards Pearson Hall initially but were moved to Hashinger. They said there were only about 30 people in total at GSP in the beginning of last semester, resulting in KU Student Housing closing the dorm. After they moved to Daisy Hill, Richards said they met more people, but both students noticed how the resident assistants have the ability to change each floor’s environment.
“Floor culture is very unique in that, depending on what RAs you have and how they interact with your floor can change how the floor acts,” Gage said.
Gage and Richards said that some floors have more interactions, while other floors do not interact much with each other. Additionally, some floors are stricter with enforcing rules. Both students said that a few extroverted people in the group of friends they made this year have influenced the size of their inner circle.
“Covid has really impeded on how people meet up,” Gage said. “We are lucky that we have extroverted friends, who go out of their way to meet new people. We know a good amount of people on our floor, but most of them keep to themselves or keep to their own social groups.”
Freshman and resident of Oswald Hall, Meg Farney, said that the KU housing guest policy does limit the number of people allowed in dorm rooms and how groups can gather.
“The policy now is that you can have people that also live in student housing in your rooms, but you can have only two people per person that lives there,” Farney said. “You can have up to ten [people] and you have to be masked and distanced.”
Farney said that having more in-person classes this semester has helped her get out of her room.
“My schedule has drastically changed since last semester, so I am actually getting out and going on campus more,” Farney said.
Because of the restrictions that KU Housing has set for on-campus residents, many freshmen leave the dorms to spend time with each other, said Wehner. She said they do this so residents can spend time with friends without the jurisdiction of KU housing rules.
“As far as gatherings go in the dorms, it has become a lot smaller,” Wehner said. “People are still having their friends over, especially on the weekends, but it’s almost forced us to go out rather than hang out here because if we go out, we aren’t going to get in trouble.”
Gage said that he believes freshman year is an important year for students to meet people, and that it will be hard for this class next year if they go into sophomore year without friends.
“With Covid and having to wear masks, I think it is exceptionally difficult for people to make friends and be able to have a good college experience,” Gage said. “It’s my impression that if you don’t really get that foot stepped out in your first year or so, it will be difficult.”
KU announced a plan to go back to as many in-person classes as possible for the upcoming fall semester. The university will continue to monitor variables that may affect this decision, and is set to release additional information at the end of the month.