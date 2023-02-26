ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence tool, has sparked researchers’ curiosity at the University of Kansas and panic on campuses nationwide. As a result, professors are trying to learn to detect cheaters while teaching their students about the chatbot.
Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (ChatGPT), a large-language model technology (also referred to as artificial intelligence or AI) that came out in November 2022, has capabilities that range from editing news articles to writing poems and novels and even interpreting and generating computer codes. Worry has grown among universities in the U.S. as students utilize the new technology for writing assignments.
In contrast to the strong reaction that professors have had around the country, Cameron Piercy, assistant professor in the communications studies department at the University, has been experimenting with ChatGPT and said he wanted the University to utilize artificial intelligence technology.
“I'm very interested,” Piercy said about ChatGPT and large-language models in general. “I'm more interested than panicked because I study technology.
Piercy, specializing in human-machine communication, compared panic about ChatGPT to Socrates' fear of written words 2,000 years ago.
“People are alarmed, outraged, scared, frightened – ‘it's going to take over kids, and it's going to ruin society,’” Piercy said. “You name it; we've done it – the printing press, AI, Google, Facebook.”
Hara Madhav Talasila, a doctoral student in electrical engineering from India, said he had tried the chatbot for fun but that it’s not able to work on his level of programming.
“I'm on the positive side,” Talasila said. “I think it all comes down to how a human being uses this.”
Although catching cheaters who use ChatGPT for essays may be easy, catching those who use it for coding may be more difficult, Talasila said.
“If you change the variable names, nobody knows that if I wrote it or someone else wrote it,” Talasila said.
The technology has been around, but this is the first instance where there is public access, Talasila said. Facebook and YouTube use similar technology for recommendations.
“It's the same science,” Talasila said. “The application is a little bit different in this case.”
Aureliano Hubert Maximus, a junior from Indonesia studying computer science, said he and his friends were talking about ChatGPT and decided to test it just for fun.
“We were testing whether it can print ‘Hello world,’ and it could,” Maximus said. “It’s surprising actually how accurate it is.”
Maximus said he thought ChatGPT’s technology was heading in the right direction.
“It can be exploited to use for like assignments and all that. But I think that [ChatGPT] is still a good thing,” Maximus said. “The computer can do this stuff now. You won’t need a person anymore.”
ChatGPT knows about events throughout 2021 and is not connected to the internet, which limits its knowledge about current events, according to an FAQ on OpenAI’s website, the developer of ChatGPT.
Artificial intelligence and large language models’ applications
Piercy mentioned the example of Georgia State University using an artificial-intelligent virtual assistant in recruitment.
Prospective students at GSU used the virtual assistant to ask questions about their financial aid application (FAFSA), accepting loans, submitting high school transcripts and completing vaccinations, according to an academic paper by Lindsay C. Page and Hunter Gehlbach published on Sage Journals.
“For universities in particular, we should be using them for recruitment,” Piercy said. “We should train them on our policies and procedures so that they can answer questions.”
Genelle Belmas, a journalism professor at the University specializing in media law, said she’s particularly interested in the technology’s application in the field of intellectual property, a class she’s teaching in fall 2023. An example is whether websites have a stake in preventing ChatGPT from mining information from them.
University-wide regulations and course-specific policies
Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, University director of news and media relations, said in an email to the Kansan that the current University policy may cover the use of AI.
“The University Senate Rules and Regulations, which apply to students (as well as faculty and staff), already address academic misconduct that could pertain to misuse of AI,” Barcomb-Peterson wrote.
The University prohibits “unauthorized aid on examinations or in the preparation of notebooks, themes, reports or other assignments; knowingly misrepresenting the source of any academic work” and “plagiarizing of another's work,” according to the University Senate Rules and Regulations.
The Office of Faculty Affairs will discuss the implications of artificial intelligence technology, Barcomb-Peterson said.
Piercy said that the current academic integrity policy at the University restricts the use of ChatGPT in cheating but that there might be a need for more specific policies.
Professors can include more specific restrictions within their syllabuses, which Piercy has done, he said.
“In my syllabus, I just make it really clean and dry,” Piercy said. “If you don't put quotes around words that you did not write, then it's plagiarism.”
Belmas said she’s still developing methods to detect students who use it. She’s currently relying on her general experience reading undergraduate papers.
“I wasn't born yesterday,” Belmas said. “If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.”
Piercy said that faculty have students’ best interest by wanting them to learn and not use technology to cheat, but professors shouldn’t be avoiding large language model technologies at the expense of preventing students from learning skills that are essential in the workplace.
“We're going have to start thinking about how do we incorporate AI into the work that you're doing here, so you're ready to do work with AI in the future,” Piercy said.
Belmas encourages students to do their own work instead of copying and pasting from the chatbot. However, she also said she recognized that artificial intelligence is here to stay, and professors should learn to cope with it.
“If you want to bury your head in the sand, it’s not going to do you or your students any good,” Belmas said. “Why not learn about it, embrace its strengths and do your best to encourage students to understand both strengths and weaknesses and the ethical component?”
University community members can visit Student Affairs and the Writing Center for resources on academic integrity. In addition, professors can view the Center for Teaching Excellence's resources on AI.