While the season of studying and stress commences, it may be difficult for students to prioritize their health. However, Watkins Health Services has resources and tips to help students remain healthy.
Dr. Graig Nickel, Medical Director at Watkins, encourages students to get their annual flu vaccine.
“Even if you have had a flu-like illness, if you haven’t been vaccinated, we recommend it,” Nickel said. “We can provide that for you at Watkins.”
Additionally, Watkins provides COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for students. According to the University of Kansas Health System, it’s perfectly acceptable to get both the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot at the same time.
To schedule an appointment for either vaccination, students can use the online patient portal or call Watkins’ appointment scheduling line at 785-864-9507.
According to the Watkins website, if students think they are sick, they should take a COVID-19 test and isolate until they have improved symptoms and have been fever free for 24 hours.
If you think you may be around sick people, Nickel suggests wearing a mask.
“This may be especially important as we approach final exams, and you want to do all you can to prevent an illness,” Nickel said.
Students should ensure they are getting enough rest to remain healthy, said Nickel.
“Adequate sleep may be challenging as students prepare for finals,” Nickel said. “But it is important for good health.”
Students who are worried that they are sick or have further questions for a medical professional can schedule an appointment at the Watkins walk-in clinic on campus or call the Nurse Helpline at 785-864-9583.