With four days to go until the election, professors and administrators at the University of Kansas urge students to be proactive in ensuring their ballots get counted.
Patrick Miller, a professor in the political science department at the University of Kansas, created a video outlining how to register to vote and how to make sure voters’ ballots get counted.
“I can put the information out there and have only so many people who are going to listen to it,” Miller said. “I strongly feel that our democracy works best when people participate.”
Voting early in person in Douglas County ends at noon Nov. 2. Before voting, voters should search local election offices to find polling locations and hours in their counties of registration and need to bring a photo ID.
In a weekly video message, Chancellor Douglas Girod talked to Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew about voter registration and issues college students have pertaining to voting.
“For advanced voting, anyone [living in Lawrence] can vote [at the Lied Center],” Shew said. “So you don’t have to worry about where your polling place is, just go advance vote and it’s no problem.”
On the ballot, Miller said to make sure the bubbles are filled in and to use the correct writing utensil and colored ink. Voters’ signatures also need to match the signatures election offices have on file.
Once Lawrence voters mail in their advanced ballots, they can track their ballots online to ensure they are received. Once their ballots are processed and received, the ballot status will be labeled as “accepted.”
“It’s very important for voters to realize [they] are responsible for your ballot,” Miller said. “It’s entirely possible the Postal Service could be slowed down because of the volume of ballots.”
Voters need to make sure to vote in the county they are registered in, meaning someone who is registered in any county besides Douglas cannot drop their ballots off at the Douglas County election offices.
Miller said a secure way of making sure someone’s vote is counted is by either taking a marked ballot to a polling location in person or dropping it off at a drop box.
“Mail-in voting is safe and secure,” Miller said. “Given that we are on deadlines, though, get the mail-in ballot back as soon as you can. If you haven’t requested your mail ballot, your best bet is to vote in person.”
Mail-in ballots for the state of Kansas started getting sent out Oct. 14 and voters had until Oct. 27 to request their ballots. Miller strongly suggests dropping off the ballot in person if a voter hasn't mailed it by Oct. 30.
All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed-in ballots will be counted up to three days after the election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.