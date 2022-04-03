Dear KU Community,
With the Jayhawk basketball season coming to a close, the University Daily Kansan is preparing to give out copies of a special 12-page section Tuesday outside Stauffer-Flint Hall.
This section commemorates the seasons of KU men’s and women’s basketball and offers a glimpse into what makes this season one that will be remembered as nothing short of legendary for years.
Additional details can be found below:
Distribution will be held in the white tent outside Stauffer-Flint Hall, 1435 Jayhawk Boulevard — Time: TBD
Everyone with a KU ID will receive one free copy of the section as long as supplies last
Depending on demand and availability, opportunities to receive additional sections will be made available
Keep an eye here and on Kansan social media for the latest about the Jayhawks, campus celebrations and how to get your copy of the Kansan's special section celebrating the season of success.
Rock Chalk!
Paul Samberg & Caroline McCone
Editor in Chief & Managing Editor