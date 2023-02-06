Daniel Wildcat, a professor of Indigenous studies at Haskell Indian Nations University, spoke at Haskell with the Hall Center for the Humanities’ lecture series on Feb. 1. He discussed the topic of Land Back, an Indigenous movement towards sovereignty and embrace of culture and traditions.
Wildcat has taught Indigenous knowledge and environment for over 30 years. In 2013, he was named the Gordon Russell Visiting Professor of Native American Studies at Dartmouth College. Additionally, he founded the Haskell Environmental Research Studies Center to explore the intersections between climate change and native communities.
Wildcat discussed topics from his upcoming book, "Indigenuity: Learning the Lessons of Mother Earth." He defines "indigenuity" as traditional Indigenous acts of ingenuity and argues that those acts counter the Eurocentric modes of thought that landed us in the climate crisis.
“I think tonight was really good because it’s very clear there are a lot of people who know that, kind of, our dominant way of thinking about the world just isn’t working very well,” Wildcat said. “We need to try something different, and that’s what I was trying to talk about tonight, this idea of indigenuity, and I was really pleased with the response.”
Dozens of students, faculty and community members attended the talk. Joshua Bulavko, an Indigenous studies graduate student at the University of Kansas, said the ideas he garnered from Wildcat will be transferable to his life outside school.
“I was really looking forward to learning more about the Land Back movement," Bulavko said. "And how to be supportive of that movement as a non-Indigenous person. I learned so much from Dr. Wildcat tonight, and not only is it gonna make me a better person in my everyday life, I think I can commit to long-term solutions and continue these conversations with other Indigenous people in the future.”
Every year, the Hall Center for the Humanities at the University hosts several speakers through its lecture series, inviting academics, actors and activists to share their knowledge. Giselle Anatol, interim director for the Hall Center, felt the opportunity to have Wildcat speak opened new avenues of thought that have historically been disregarded.
“I think for a long time, many years, we’ve gone about science or logic or community in very, kind of, Eurocentric ways, and so Dr. Wildcat is really emphasizing that there are other bodies of knowledge that are really viable and that could be really important for solving really pressing issues of the day,” Anatol said. “I thought it was really exciting that, as he said, he was going to press us to shift our frame of thinking."
Wildcat told his audience that a good first step to changing their thinking begins with spending more time outdoors.
“I really mean this—try to start spending a lot more time outside,” Wildcat said. “Now people may say, ‘oh, that’s trivial, that doesn’t mean anything’, but it makes a difference. I mean, you can start to put your own little speck of this energy and power we have into that broader perspective.”
The livestream of Wildcat’s lecture can be viewed here. His book, "Indigenuity: Learning the Lessons of Mother Earth," comes out this fall.