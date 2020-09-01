U.S. senatorial candidate Barbara Bollier emphasized that a lack of bipartisanship is a broken piece of D.C. she hopes to mend in a Zoom meeting with University of Kansas students Tuesday.
Bollier met with around 30 students and other Lawrence residents as part of her Kansas Virtual Campus Tour for her U.S. Senate campaign. During the hour-long meeting, she took questions from attendees on a variety of topics, but always turned back to her history of bipartisanship as a state senator.
“I was a Republican until I was 60. I’m 62 now,” Bollier said during the meeting. “To a Republican, it’s not like I’m way over on the left. I describe myself as a moderate because I think I am.”
Bollier, who switched her affiliation to the Democratic party in 2018, said she doesn’t expect to get every vote this November, but hopes her moderate views will help win her some swing votes. She is running against U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), for the seat currently held by Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas).
Bollier described herself as fiscally responsible and a strong supporter of public schools. She touched on a number of issues during the meeting Tuesday, including abortion, police brutality and the coronavirus pandemic.
Bollier doesn’t support defunding the police. Instead, she said she supports finding ways to promote more community engagement and adding more funding into social programs, such as schools and early childhood. She also said as a Republican, she earned the Planned Parenthood Voice for Choice award twice.
“I hope you win,” KU law professor Amii Castle said, following Bollier’s response to a question on women’s reproductive rights. “That’s all I can say.”
Bollier also believes there’s no one right answer in returning to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic — it should be left to local health guidelines to determine, she said.
Kansas Young Democrats President Ryan Reza, who attended the event over Zoom, said while Bollier is not as progressive as some of the current Democratic leaders in Congress, she is a representative who will listen to her constituents regardless of ideology.
“I would assume the vast majority of members of the community align more with Barbara than they do with the modern-day Republican party,” Reza said. “If they actually want to have somebody listen to them, Barbara is the candidate for them.”
Bollier, who previously worked as a physician and attended KU, was appointed to the Kansas Senate in 2010 by precinct Republican committee members to replace a previous senator. Bollier represents part of Johnson County, including Mission Hills. She said her public service career began as early as high school, when she was a part of student council.
Should she win the seat in Washington, Bollier said she plans to act as a bipartisan voice, as she has in her 11 years in the Kansas State House.
“A person like me, I really have helped people no matter what party they’re in,” Bollier said. “It doesn’t matter. When I was a Republican, I helped Democrats all the time, and I’ll help Republicans now. It’s about doing good things for the community and being engaged.”