The removal of the mask mandate on campus went into effect earlier this week, leaving a specific group of students, faculty and staff worried about their personal health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, those who are immunocompromised or have certain health risks are “more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.” Nearly 3% of adults under 65 in the United States take medication that weakens their immune system, found in a study by researchers at Michigan Medicine.
Watkins Health Service Executive Director Dr. Graig Nickel said there is a direct correlation between mask wearing and the spread of COVID-19.
“I think for me, and many of us in the medical community, the widespread use of masks we believe makes a significant difference in transmission of viruses, such as this virus that causes COVID-19,” Nickel said.
KU alum Alicia Marksberry is the communications coordinator for KU Libraries and said that she is a part of the University’s immunocompromised population.
Marksberry said the removal of the mask mandate is too early.
“It's my belief, my belief as an immunocompromised and disabled staff member, not as a representative for the libraries, that the ending of the mask mandate is a bit premature,” she said. “Going to work with the mask mandate in place has already been scary for people like me who are severely immunocompromised.”
Marksberry said since the start of the pandemic, she had to change her daily routine and has not been able to return to activities she participated in prior.
“Since the pandemic started, I have not eaten inside of a restaurant. I'm not even going to the store right now. I'm doing a lot of curbside pickups,” she said. “So it's a very serious threat for me, because even with the vaccine and the booster, people like me who are immunosuppressed and are taking immunosuppressive medications are at greater risk.”
Douglas County lifted their mask mandate earlier this month. As of Wednesday, the 14-day average new case count is a little over five, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Epidemiology Dashboard. The highest 14-day average for Douglas county since the beginning of the pandemic was in January 2022 with over 340 new cases daily.
Nickel said these low case numbers have both advantages and disadvantages for the community.
“The advantage we have right now is just the relatively low number of cases in the population. But that's, you know, the challenge for an individual who's trying not to get sick with COVID-19 is that you never know who around you may be sick with COVID and they don't know it,” Nickel said.
Although the number of new daily cases has dropped significantly since the beginning of the year, Marksberry said that the risk is still just as high for her now.
“COVID affects people with disabilities and people that are immunocompromised in so many different ways,” Marksberry said. “It affects, you know, who gets care first at a hospital, and affects if we can get into a hospital. It affects, you know, our ability to go into a hospital for unrelated things, because we are chronically ill.”
Marksberry said that the pandemic has not only affected her health but also her personal relationships.
“It's isolating. It's very lonely, and very scary,” she said. “When the pandemic first started, I was taken aback at how many people I thought were smart and caring and were my friends do things that were not safe.”
Marksberry’s office is in Watson Library and she said she bought her own air filter so that it is as safe as possible for her to work in a building that no longer requires masks.
“And I even bought my own $200 HEPA air filter to put in my office as well and that was with the mask mandate in place. So this new decision makes me personally nervous to be at work,” Marksberry said. “Because, you know, if I was doing all of that with the mask mandates, you know, there's not much else I can do.”
As of March 24, over 75,000 Douglas County residents ages 5 and up have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Douglas County Epidemiology Dashboard.
According to the CDC, receiving a vaccine “can lower your risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.” Although, those “who have certain medical conditions or who are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be completely protected even if they completed the primary vaccination series.”
Marksberry said because she received her vaccine, she was able to see her friends, but that changed when the new wave of COVID-19 arrived.
“Before the vaccine, there was a small window of time when I got the vaccine when I could finally see my friends after a year of not seeing them, but then Omicron hit and I no longer felt safe to see my friends,” Marksberry said.
Marksberry said she doesn't know what to expect from the virus in the future.
“It is depressing to think that this could go on forever, but it's gonna be even worse if people don't continue to be careful now,” Marksberry said.
Watkins continues to offer a variety of COVID-19 tests which can be administered in the clinic or at home.
The KU COVID-19 Dashboard is no longer publishing weekly updates of on and off-campus cases. KU Emergency Management Coordinator and KU Pandemic Medical Advisory Team member Andrew Foster said this is due to a lack of data regarding COVID-19.
Foster said that COVID-19 data will continue to be tracked by the University’s health system and the team will make a decision if the dashboard will publish information again.
The dashboard refers to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health website for COVID-19 updates in the community.
Marksberry is not a representative for KU Libraries and her personal statements in this article do not represent the University's or KU Libraries' position on the removal of the mask mandate or COVID-19.