Given its small-town feel, one might look at Lawrence and assume that little happens in the way of crime here.
The truth is Lawrence has its fair share of crime and emergency situations, and one of the many people who help keep Lawrencians informed about what’s happening is August Rudisell, the man behind the Lawrence KS Community Scanner. With Twitter and Facebook accounts dedicated to keeping the citizens of Lawrence updated on emergency alerts and disturbances, he knows what’s happening.
When he’s not keeping the town informed on emergency updates, Rudisell works hard at several different jobs.
“I work 40 hours a week as a warehouseman at a local manufacturer here in town,” Rudisell said. “On weekends, I work at a climate-controlled storage facility for about six hours each day. After work every day, I am a photographer for a local newspaper. I average about 58-60 hours a week as a paid employee.”
Rudisell listens to the police scanner everywhere he goes.
“I do it everywhere I go,” Rudisell said. “15-16 hours a day, seven days a week. I listen while working, shopping, cooking, watching TV, walking my dog, taking pictures for the paper - everywhere."
Rudisell said that his day is packed from beginning to end.
“Work. Work all day while listening to the scanner. Get home and be with my family while listening to the scanner. If a call comes out that I feel like I should cover it, I'll go document it with my camera or drones,” Rudisell said.
Rudisell says listening and reporting the scanner is a “100% volunteer position.”
Before he was reporting calls on Twitter, Rudisell worked as a 911 dispatcher for Douglas County. He said his time at the 911 office made him realize that the public needs to be more informed on what is happening in their community.
“As an employee of the police, I was on the inside of the information wall that separates civilians from law enforcement. At the time, only what the newspaper published was communicated to the public. No other information was shared,” Rudisell said.
Rudisell also touched on how much the broadcast of emergency information has changed in Lawrence.
“One, maybe two high-priority calls a month would be published. Meanwhile, dozens of calls a day were being dispatched in our town. Those are the calls that people deserve to know about just as much as past-tense calls,” Rudisell said.
Rudisell reports what's happening on the scanner in real time and believes that all information, no matter the severity, should be reported. He acts as a messenger of Lawrence or a bridge between emergency information and the people that don’t have access to it. He does this as a civic duty, as a volunteer, and with no compensation whatsoever.
“People should know when there are officers in their neighborhood walking around with rifles and if there is a safety issue happening,” Rudisell said. “I listen and post so people can know, in real-time, why there is an ambulance running down sixth or why there are a half dozen officers on Mass Street."
When asked about the extent of his coverage, Rudisell explained that his primary area of focus was not archiving past emergency calls but reporting on immediate ones.
"We are not a log of every call. We'll never be. There is a published archive of police calls people can access. However, that is a day behind. We publish calls in real-time so people can make decisions for their family's safety.”
While also being a family man, Rudisell still makes sure the community of Lawrence is updated on what is happening in their town, even after many have gone to bed.
“Due to the nature of calls for emergency services, a good percentage occur after dark."
Rudisell has lived in Lawrence for 20 years and has raised his children here.
“I love this town very much,” Rudisell said.
It is not clear how many more years Rudisell will follow the police scanner. For now, however, he will ensure the people of Lawrence are updated and prepared for any danger that could come their way, all day, every day.