After winning the Student Body President and Vice President in a landslide, Sadie Williams and Alessia Roark are ready to move past COVID-19 and raise student participation.
In their first interview post-election, Williams and Roark talked about their goals for next year’s Student Senate, why they ran for President and Vice President, and how they plan to work with students, the administration and the Board of Regents.
Why they ran
Williams’ path to the presidency started with a brief stint in her sophomore year as the associate treasurer. Her time in that position as well as the past year as the chair of the Finance Committee has given her a deep understanding of how the Senate and the budget work.
“I've been here since the literal first week of my freshman year, and I have always really loved the potential that this organization has [serving] students, while also just been really eager to kind of like keep pushing it and making it be there for students in an unprecedented way,” Williams said.
For Williams, Roark was her natural choice for vice president because of their time spent together. Williams said that their backgrounds provide the experience needed to help govern.
“We really together have this deep understanding of Senate that's unprecedented for people to take these offices, and we can really enact a lot of change from that space,” Williams said.
Roark chose not to run for president but instead stayed as vice president because she enjoyed the job. Roark said she enjoyed working with the student assembly and wanted to work closer with senators and students.
“We are much less united as a community than we have ever been before on campus and in Lawrence,” Roark said. “And so, looking to bridge that gap through Student Senate by providing funding to student organizations, by making Student Senate easier to navigate for students who are coming in here…I think it's really impactful to make sure that students understand what their student government can do and cannot do.”
Their plans
One of Williams' and Roark’s biggest priorities is raising student participation in Student Senate. 4.6% of the student body voted in senate elections for the 2022-23 election cycle, compared with 29.6% of the student body for the 2018-19 cycle. Williams said that members of the Senate cannot keep blaming issues on COVID-19.
“A lot of what we're gonna be focusing on this year is just really digging back into the student population and making sure that we're representing them in the best way that we can and that they're aware of what we can do for them,” Williams said. “Because at the end of the day, you know, every single student has to pay like $500 per semester. If we aren't pouring back into this population, then I don't think we're really doing our jobs correctly.”
The Ad Astra coalition had eight different platforms that they ran on, comprising things such as bystander intervention, sustainability and student worker rights. Some of that will not be able to be done through the Student Senate - instead, they’ll have to work with the Chancellor’s office to enact that change. Roark said that they plan to work heavily on issues that have the support of the student body.
“I think that one thing that is good for us to have is that common respect, that ability to effect change and those meetings and honestly, being able to reach out to students and know that students are supporting what we're saying in those meetings,” Roark said. “What they're looking for is the data of students’ support, not necessarily every issue brought into the office.”
Another issue that they’ll encounter during their time governing the student body is the budget. The Kansas Board of Regents is trying to keep tuition as low as possible right now - in January, the board supported a $45 million measure in the general state budget to keep tuition flat at all Kansas universities.
Part of that freeze means that the Student Senate is not allowed to raise their student activity fee. Williams said that the reason why they’ve had issues doing that in the past was that KBOR and the state government did not feel as if the student body was being accurately represented.
“I think there are areas within our student fee right now where students are paying for the services that are very fundamental to the needs of students and could be absorbed by other areas in funding avenues on campus, like through tuition and whatnot,” Williams said. “And another is also through that outreach and through really digging into a student population and finding out what students want.”
However, their first priority is going to be taking a hard look at how the Senate works. Despite an extensive constitution rewrite, Roark said there is still a lot of work to be done with reforming all the various boards and committees that make up the student government.
“Part of my summer project is definitely going to be looking at areas where the Constitution needs improvement, such as the judicial branch,” Roark said. “As I've seen, elections need more support. I'm also going to be looking at restructuring how some of the advisory boards work because that's one area in which student voices have really been lost throughout the pandemic.”