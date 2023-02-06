The 74th annual production of the student-led production Rock Chalk Revue will happen Feb. 23-25 at the Lied Center, raising money for The Willow and the Dream Maker Fund.
The show highlights five selected groups of five sororities and fraternities writing, directing and choreographing an original music production around the theme “Go Big or Go Home." Senior Jack Anderson, Rock Chalk Revue’s executive producer, said he was excited for opening night.
“I'm super pumped to see all of the shows in full force,” Anderson said. “I'm excited for how many tickets we are going to sell, and I'm just ready for a super exciting night followed by two more great shows after that.”
As a philanthropic event, the Rock Chalk Revue donates all proceeds to The Willow and the University of Kansas’ Dream Maker Fund.
The Willow provides shelter, services and support for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking while building a safer community. Anderson, who is a member of The Willow's advisory board, said that the Willow does good work in the community.
“Since I've been on the advisory board, The Willow has been the only organization that I've worked with,” Anderson said. “I just really think they are a super genuine organization, and the work they are trying to do is just incredible, and I have a really good connection with them.”
The Dream Maker Fund offers financial assistance for those who need short-term financial aid at the University. The Dream Maker Fund makes challenging times at college a little easier by helping with a small financial burden, according to the University. The scholarships awarded can be up to $500.
Those involved have schedules filled with hours of practice and set building to be ready for opening day, according to Anderson.
“They are in practice for five hours on the weekdays,” Anderson said. “Practice is on the weekends for an hour and a half. It's really a large sacrifice to be in this event, and cast members have to work incredibly hard.”
According to Rock Chalk Revue, since the show's inception, it has raised over $2.5 million for local charities. The show also claims it contributes over 2,500 hours of community service to the Lawrence community.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. You can find more information on Facebook, Instagram and their website.