The Office of Civil Rights and Title IX released the Annual Security Report for the University of Kansas on Friday, Sept. 30, compiling campus safety statistics from the past three years.
The data primarily describes sex offenses, thefts, assaults and disciplinary offenses.
Non-campus rapes increased from one in 2020 to eight in 2021, along with an increase in domestic violence on public property from zero to 17. On-campus incidents of dating violence and stalking have decreased steadily from 2019 to 2022, from eight to two reports of dating violence and 22 to 12 reports of stalking.
Burglaries on public property saw a dramatic increase from none in the past two years to 18 in 2021. On-campus motor vehicle thefts have seen a steady growth from 2019 to 2021. Aggravated assaults increased on campus, in campus housing and on public property.
Regarding disciplinary infractions, arrest numbers have remained relatively low; however, violations referred for disciplinary action, especially for liquor violations, have continually increased, nearly entirely being reported in campus residential buildings.
The report also describes five crimes in 2021 that were determined to be hate crimes concerning gender identity, sexual orientation and/or race bias, up from one hate crime in 2020 and two in 2019.
In a statement, Jack Campbell Jr., a public information officer for the KU PSO, attributed the increases to more students being on campus as public health restrictions were lifted.
“With the end of some of the University’s COVID restrictions, we saw a lot more people on campus in 2021, which has likely led to an increase in many of the on-campus crime statistics,” Campbell said. “Campus was essentially closed for big chunks of 2020… The re-opening of campus full-time for most of 2021 brought more people and more cars to campus.”