The University of Kansas administrator overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus blocked a prominent student organization that advocates for underrepresented identities, prompting concern from student leaders and activists.
Members of the Black Student Coalition noticed they were blocked by D.A. Graham — the interim vice provost of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity & Belonging — on Twitter Friday evening when they were about to tag Graham’s account in tweet.
Earlier in February, a Black Student Coalition member met with Graham and Tammara Durham, vice provost of student affairs, to highlight concerns some Black students had on campus and to work toward a solution. The interim vice provost mentioned that he saw tweets from the student group, but that the tweets didn’t tag him directly, said Keir Rudolph, a member of the Black Student Coalition. So, Black Student Coalition’s Twitter account started tagging Graham earlier this month.
Rudolph said that the tweets that tagged Graham initially were to let people know what was going on at KU, and that they were things that needed to be said.
Please read this article @KUBichelmeyer @daspokesman and every other admin who thinks we are just a bunch of SJW spewing nothing but “ angry tweets.” Your opinions don’t trump the experiences of these students. 😂😂 #getagrip and #doyourjobs https://t.co/LykXyGT2eM— KUBSC (@KU_BSC) February 20, 2021
P.S. we mentioned you this time @daspokesman because we are most definitely talking to you too when it involves all the nonsense KU does when oppressing it’s BIPOC students and staff. Our bad for thinking you’d know that as someone who is literally working within the DEIB. 😉 https://t.co/1Wb1vjuAkt— KUBSC (@KU_BSC) February 20, 2021
Graham blocking BSC’s account sets a precedent of ignoring communication with student groups, Rudolph said.
“If you can’t handle hearing where his job is failing or where you need to step up — even if you weren’t here before — that’s part of your job,” said Rudolph, a senior from Moreno Valley, California, studying elementary education. “You can’t block out the students who are telling you, or who are saying these things because it may have been a rude tweet or something you didn’t like to hear.”
Rudolph said that after the meeting with Durham and Graham, BSC members reached out again to coordinate another meeting. Graham wrote back to a member, “I look forward to getting back [to] you and letting you know how we can continue this dialogue.”
“On email, you want us to wait so long, you block us on social media so we can’t see as much of what you’re doing, so it’s setting a precedent and a very slippery slope to cutting off communication that you don’t like,” Rudolph said.
The Kansan reached out to Graham directly Friday afternoon to understand why he blocked BSC’s Twitter account. He referred the Kansan to the Office of the Provost.
A spokesperson from the Office of the Provost said Graham’s Twitter account is a personal account that’s maintained separately from any role at KU.
“We want to encourage individuals and organizations to follow and tag the official KU DEIB account,” said Jill Hummels, communications manager for the provost’s office, in an email to the Kansan. “The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging welcomes and values the voices of KU students and the experiences and observations they have to relate.”
Graham said Saturday the DEIB office, along with the provost and chancellor, “are committed to improving conditions for marginalized communities” in an email to the Kansan.
Graham pointed to strategic initiatives that include improving social mobility for underserved groups, assuring student engagement, improving workplace satisfaction, improving campus safety and more.
KU Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced Graham would temporarily take over leading the newly-named Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging in December 2020, just a few days after the fall semester ended. His acclimation to the interim role happened while the formerly named Office of Diversity and Equity underwent a series of changes. KU students, faculty and staff have been critical of these changes and asked for more answers — especially after two staff members were terminated.
In his interim role, Graham is charged with laying “the foundation for the Office of DEIB by developing an aspirational vision for DEIB, creating a DEIB professional development program with mentoring and consulting resources, establishing metrics for change and more,” according to the announcement from Bichelmeyer in December.
Other advocates for students said Graham’s actions make them hesitant to trust him in the role.
“[Graham is] supposed to be our top advocate, our top ally, when it comes to issues relating to social justice,” said Ximena Ibarra, chair of KU Student Senate’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. “When he blocks an entire organization that is not just serving marginalized people and being vulnerable with their experiences, but also one that’s an activist … it kind of shows that he, one, doesn’t really accept accountability from students who disagree with him vocally and, two, that he’s only there to represent a few interests.”
“We’ve hardly had any accountability with the role being created in the first place, and now that this has happened, it sets the tone for whatever moves happen within administration,” Ibarra continued.
Ibarra, a sophomore from Pittsburg studying American studies and political science, also mentioned a previous meeting between student senators, DEI committee members and Graham where Graham said “we need less social justice warriors and more social justice diplomats,” as she recalled.
“To me, ‘social justice warriors’ is a derogatory term to activists, to feminists and to other people who are seeking out racial justice,” Ibarra said. “For a top administrator to use that term in a meeting with students made me really hesitant to trust him when it comes to social justice issues, and him blocking a whole student org solidifies that.”
Student Body President Apramay Mishra said he was extremely disappointed when he learned Graham blocked the BSC account.
“That is not healthy for discourse and it’s counter to the DEIB message of inclusivity that the University has been putting out,” Mishra said.
Mishra said Graham’s actions raise the question on whether he’s the right person to be leading the DEIB office, and that he’ll be touching base with the Senate’s committee chairs to discuss it further.
“People have to be held accountable,” Rudolph said. “And if you don’t want to be held accountable online or in person, then you have to step down.”