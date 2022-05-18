After three local homicides in 24 hours, Lawrence Chief of Police Rich Lockhart understands that people are concerned.
In an interview with the University Daily Kansan, Lockhart gave more details on the shooting that took place yesterday and talked about the efforts that the police were making to investigate what was happening. Lockhart also said that he shares the concerns of the community because of his own family.
“I get concerned about violent crime when you see it linked to people who aren’t engaged in risky behaviors,” Lockhart said. “I’ve got kids that are going to be at KU and I’ve got kids that are going to be moving here. So I do share those concerns as well.”
Lockhart also shared new details in the investigation of the shooting at the Hy-Vee on Clinton Parkway. As reported previously, investigators believe that the men met around 23rd and Harper Street, and then traveled west on 23rd Street, before shooting each other in the parking lot of Hy-Vee.
Lockhart said the four people who were detained yesterday for questioning, which included a Hy-Vee employee, the driver and other passanger of the white Ford, and a bystander, were not involved in the shooting and have been released. Lockhart also said that this was a case of road rage between two complete strangers which started at 23rd and Harper.
“The driver of the blue Nissan [Monty Ray Amick] made a disparaging remark about the loud exhaust on the Ford truck [Zachary Michael Sutton], and then that just escalated from there, ending up unfortunately with the tragic death of each one of them,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart also said that it was unknown which shooter was the aggressor once the two arrived at the Hy-Vee parking lot, although there were no shots fired on the way to the parking lot. It’s unknown at the moment whether the handguns involved in the shooting were licensed or not.
Because of the surveillance video from the parking lot, Lockhart said that they were able to string together what happened once both reached the parking lot.
“We were able to confirm that the story we were being told by the two people from the truck were consistent,” Lockhart said. “We’re looking for video along 23rd Street that might help us see how it got to that point.”
Lockhart also commended the officers who quickly worked the crime scene, battling against time to beat the storm.
“Patrol officers were having to mark and collect shell casings and other evidence, something they wouldn’t normally do,” Lockhart said. “We were in a driving rainstorm holding a tent over a dead body. In 32 years I have never done anything like this.”
The police is still asking anyone with more information about the shooting to contact Lawrence Police Department Investigations at 785-830-7430.