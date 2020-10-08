Crowds poured into the first in-person home football game of the season Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Fans surrounded the stadium tailgating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The game welcomed only 10,000 fans, but students were still happy to head into the stands.
“I think it’s disappointing we have to have a limited capacity but I understand the circumstances," said KU junior Jarod Griggs. "We’ve got to be safe. It’s awesome we get to go.”
Masks were required to enter the stadium and seating was arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines. However, Kansan reporters observed crowds in line not adhering to the social distancing guidelines of remaining six feet apart.
Grant Gwinner, a sophomore studying molecular cellular developmental biology, said he was excited to go to the game but wasn’t planning to attend any after-parties that might pop up around campus.
“It’s not my scene,” Gwinner said. “They’re putting other people at risk. It’s very irresponsible.”
The Kansan did not report any large gatherings happening after the game, like one hosted during Kansas' season-opener game against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12. The large gathering of presumed KU students was hosted on Mississippi Street, across the street from the football stadium.
No fans were allowed in the stadium for that game, but gatherings outside of the football stadium drew criticism from Lawrence community members.
During Saturday’s game, Kansan reporters also observed fans tailgating in the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium and on lawns along Fambrough Drive. Some appeared to not be following social distancing guidelines.
“It’s kind of up to them," said Kyley Harfield, a freshman studying business marketing and journalism. "It looks like they are in their own little crowd and not everyone is going over there, and you know the risk you’re putting yourself in.”
Harfield said she was excited to go to her first KU football game and she hopes there aren’t any outbreaks caused by celebrations from the weekend.
Attending the game with Harfield was her classmate Chandler Wewers, a freshman studying strategic communications and also from Texas. Wewers and Harfield said they weren’t concerned with catching the virus since they both already contracted it and recovered.
“We’re just happy this is all happening,” Harfield said. “This just makes me feel more normal. You get the college experience. Especially since this is our first year.”