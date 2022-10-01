This fall’s Dole Institute Fellow, Gerald Seib, hosted the first of an eight-part discussion series, “Big Stakes, Big Consequences,” with Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. and former Representative Jim Slattery at the Dole Institute on Wednesday.
Seib’s connections to both extend beyond professional — he and Coyler both grew up in Hays, Kansas, and graduated from the same high school. In Washington, Coyler worked in foreign policy while Seib covered it. He knew Slattery in Congress as Slattery worked to build rapport between the US and Iran while Seib covered the Middle East.
“We’re so lucky to have Jerry Seib this semester,” Communications Director Maria Fisher said. “He is bringing in guests of such high caliber.”
Gov. Jeff Coyler, M.D. is the longest serving Lt. Governor in Kansas history and has volunteered as a surgeon in over 25 war zones. He spoke as the Republican voice last night.
“How are we going to make Kansas [and] America a better place?” Coyler said. “See if these candidates actually answer that question. They don’t always answer the question.”
Jim Slattery represented the second district of Kansas for six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. After serving as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee for 12 years in Congress, Slattery is now the president and founder of Slattery Strategy, a consulting firm. He spoke as the Democratic voice in the discussion.
“[Kansas has] this deep sense of independence,” Slattery said in the discussion. “And a history of rejecting extremism. This state is very comfortable right in the middle of the road.”
From his prompts, the two spoke of polarized America, Kansas politics, the abortion referendum, Laura Kelly and Derek Schmitt, Biden and Trump, gerrymandering, and then they answered audience questions. The event concluded by both figures recognizing the respect Seib has in D.C.
“It’s important that we talk,” Coyler said. “Having someone like Jerry who’s so even-handed is really good.”
Last Spring, Seib conducted a similar format of discussion groups at Harvard, after which he officially retired from a career of almost 45 years at the Wall Street Journal. When Seib was asked to be this semester’s fellow, he heavily considered. When a professional residence in the school of journalism was offered to his wife as well, Seib agreed.
“It was too good a deal to pass up,” Seib said. “So I said yes, absolutely.”
“Big Stakes, Big Consequences” focuses on the upcoming Midterm elections, which Seib said to be the most consequential that he’s ever seen. He wants students to see that everything is on the table: a flip in the control of the house will shape the rest of the Biden term.
“It’s important that people understand the stakes,” Seib said.
His hope for the discussions is to convince students to be involved and engaged in politics — to stop voting for either the red or blue team. A fear of many people in politics, according to Seib, is that young Americans will look at the sorry state of our political system and turn their backs.
“We need smart, idealistic young people to throw themselves into the political system to get educated and engaged,” Seib said. “Because that’s our best shot at making this system function better.”
You can find more details about Seib's series of talks and other events at the Dole Institute's website.