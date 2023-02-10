Rock Chalk Revue, the most anticipated event within the Greek life system, is more than a show but a moment to spotlight and fundraise for two charities.
This year, The Willow Domestic Violence Center and the University of Kansas’ Dream Maker Fund will be at the center of the “Go Big or Go Home” show. The charity of choice by the advisory board has a three-year commitment. The Willow is entering their last year with Rock Chalk Revue, while this year marks the first for the Dream Maker Fund.
The Willow serves the Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties and works to build safer communities through shelter services, advocacy and support for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. An initiative that started as volunteer only in 1976 has expanded into a true organization with a $2.3 million budget.
Christy Imel, director of development and external affairs of The Willow, said Rock Chalk Revue has helped extend the reach of their organization.
“They do a lot more than just raise funds,” Imel said. “They also raise awareness of our organization and help us with in-kind donations as well.”
As part of a community supporting the efforts of organizations with a cause but also an organization able to give credit to the next generation through support.
To put on a big event like this, the organization has to be able to support the students as much as the students are supporting the organization. Rock Chalk Revue has been able to do that, and according to Imel, that will make for an amazing show.
“I was really blown away by the production and how they all came together to put on a massive production.” Imel said.
The 74th annual production will take place in less than 15 days. Sororities and fraternities are rehearsing and preparing for the Go Big or Go Home show while also taking time to give back to the community through hosted events. This past week, the group participated in a needs-based drop-off for The Willow, collecting items such as Clorox wipes and diapers.
Senior Maddie Solomon, Rock Chalk Revue Advisory Board member, is proud of the recent in-kind donation.
“Based on their needs, we were able to donate Clorox wipes, diapers, shampoos, conditioners and other need-based items,” Solomon said.
Beyond The Willow, teams are working to spread the word on campus and partnering with local businesses to help highlight both the show and the Lawrence community. Donations are generated through ticket sales, competitions and promotions with businesses.
“We’ve estimated $50,000 coming in from business promotions, outside of ticket sales and fundraising through competitions.” Solomon said.
Leading up to the show, various competitions are held for teams, and as Solomon said, there are prizes for raising money for these charities.
“We give the best dressing room to the person who raised the most money and more awards to teams, in addition to the contributions for The Willow and Dream Maker Fund,” Solomon said.
Solomon also manages the Dream Maker Fund initiative created in 2012 by the Rock Chalk Revue Advisory Board. This initiative was put in place to “give students in need access to scholarships to help them achieve their dreams,” according to a press release.
The fund is categorized as an emergency grant for unexpected or unforeseen crises that impacts student success.
“It could be anything from medical bills to food insecurity to housing insecurity,” Solomon said. “This year, we’re working around $5,000 to give out to students on campus.”
The Dream Maker Fund has contributed to numerous students and is looking to continue to help this year, according to Solomon. Applications accepted will be rewarded up to $500 to help fulfill the need.
Junior Emma Frieze, PR coordinator for Rock Chalk Revue, said that she is working on getting more students involved in donating by attending the show.
“If students go to RockChalkRevue.com,ion to give more directly to these initiatives,” Frieze said. "This is a great way to benefit the organization and our beneficiaries.”
What does “Go Big or Go Home” mean for Rock Chalk Revue?
“Beyond the show, “Go Big or Go Home” really means not only going big or going home showmanship-wise, but also in giving back to the community,” Frieze said. “It’s very important to us to be impactful to the community in the biggest ways that we can provide.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. To stay up to date with donation contributions by teams participating in Rock Chalk Revue, you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook.