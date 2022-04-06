Students in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications are encouraging students to reflect on their mental health and resources by taking this survey.
The survey, created by strategic communications students, is designed to answer questions about addressing mental health among University students.
Adjunct professor Nancy Mays, who teaches the course, said the topic of mental health was proposed by University alumnus Bud Ross. Mays said Ross, who is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, reached out to the journalism school to see if the campaign classes would cover the topic of mental health.
“So, two of the campaign classes agreed to tackle this project and so I was one of them,” Mays said. “And I just felt that it would be a meaningful project for the students.”
Senior Erin McCarthy is a student in the class and she said she was excited to begin working on this project.
“I think mental health is just such an important topic to talk about, especially in our age group,” she said. “And since the pandemic has started, it's just something that I feel like we can do a really better job at creating awareness about.”
McCarthy said her class began researching the topic at the beginning of the semester and created the survey questions within the past month. She said that her class decided to focus the campaign on University students as a whole.
“We had discussed potentially doing a specific target audience and then just kind of decided that maybe just choosing a strategy that can be applied to all KU students is most beneficial,” McCarthy said. “Because at the end of the day, we want to help as many KU students as possible.”
The survey consists of a variety of questions for students to answer anonymously. The survey takes approximately five to ten minutes for students to complete.
Mays said her students will use the data collected from the survey to create presentations to address specific patterns found in the data. Her students will present these findings near the end of the semester to Ross and anyone who would like to attend.
The date of the presentations have not been confirmed, but they will be held in Stauffer-Flint Hall.
McCarthy estimated approximately 350 students at the University have completed the survey, which will be open through next Tuesday.
A QR code that links to the survey is posted in various places around campus, including in Stauffer-Flint. The survey can also be found here.