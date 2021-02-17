Jeff DeWitt will be the new chief financial officer and executive vice chancellor for finance at the University of Kansas, according to a release from Chancellor Douglas Girod Wednesday evening.
Girod said that DeWitt stood out amongst other candidates when looking to fill the position. After the retirement of CFO Diane Goddard in December, Girod said leadership reevaluated the position and made some important changes.
“In this role, Jeff will report directly to me and be my chief advisor on all finance and business matters,” Girod said. “As a key member of our leadership team, Jeff will have broad responsibility for the finance and business dimensions of the university across all campuses.”
DeWitt has 30 years of experience in public sector roles, according to the release. He is currently the chief financial officer for the District of Columbia, leaving him in charge of a $16.9 billion annual budget and a six year capital improvement program of $8.2 billion, according to the release.
He also supervises CFOs for the University of the District of Columbia, the United Medical Center Hospital, the Washington Convention Center and Sports Authority and all District agencies.
DeWitt was also previously the CFO at the City of Phoenix, Arizona for a four year period.
Girod urged members of the community to learn more about DeWitt’s new position at the university.
"As you know from previous campus communications, we have already begun to make some important changes to our finance and administration structure that better reflect our current challenges and opportunities," Girod said. "We look forward to Jeff’s leadership in helping us continue to enhance our financial process and practices."