Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency, Lawrence erupts in cheers and honks of support

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. was elected the 46th president of the United States Saturday, effectively closing current President Donald Trump’s tumultuous chapter in the White House.
Across Lawrence, cheers erupted. Residents flocked to Massachusetts Street, honking the horns in their cars and dancing along the sidewalks. “FDT” by YG played loudly from car stereos, and a woman at The Bourgeois Pig bought each patron a glass of champagne and said, “It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to celebrate.”
Pride flags were held up throughout Lawrence. People waved "Biden and Harris" signs from their cars. It was a change from the usual scene of Massachusetts Street during the coronavirus pandemic, as many have stayed inside their homes to follow social distancing guidelines.
It was also a historic election. Americans voted in Kamala Harris, a former senator and California attorney general, as the vice president of the United States. She will be the first woman, first Asian American and first Black woman to serve in the role.
Ryan Reza, the Kansas Young Democrats president and a junior at KU, was in Silverthorne, Colorado, for a trip when The Associated Press declared Biden the winner. Reza said he popped a bottle of champagne at 9 a.m. to celebrate, but the results still haven’t fully sunken in.
“You know, the last four years [have] been hard for a lot of people of color. And, you know, seeing Biden as the president-elect kind of proves that people of color still have a place in America,” said Reza, a Bangladeshi-American. “So, that’s kind of where my first thought went to, was that now I don’t have to fight to prove I’m an American. I can feel passionate about being an American.”
The scene on Massachusetts Street was a stark difference from roughly four years ago, when about 350 people flooded downtown Lawrence with signs rejecting Trump after his victory in 2016. Back then, demonstrators were filled with concern, questioning how Trump’s decisions would impact people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals and more across the next four years.
But Saturday, downtown Lawrence was filled with hope and camaraderie after nearly a week of uncertainty over who would be the next president of the United States came to an end.
“Being on Mass Street the day Biden won was euphoric. I felt so safe, which is something in Kansas that you don’t always feel a lot as a person of color,” said Ximena Ibarra, a KU sophomore from Pittsburg studying political science and American studies. "Lawrence has its flaws — it certainly does — but that day I felt very welcomed being at KU and being in Lawrence. I just felt really happy.”
In Kansas City, Missouri, a similar scene unfolded at Mill Creek Park and the Country Club Plaza. Residents waved American flags and proudly held up their "Biden and Harris" signs, cheering for the president-elect and vice president-elect.
Mayor Quinton Lucas, who is also a former law professor at KU, congratulated Biden and Harris in a statement.
“As someone who remembers seeing pictures of presidents and vice presidents when I grew up, what amazing pride every little girl — and little boy — now can have seeing a picture of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris,” Lucas said.
It took days for news outlets to have an inclination of who would win the race for the White House as Election Day turned into Election Week. KU students watched broadcast journalists like John King and Steve Kornacki across their television screens for days, holding out for a handful of states who were still counting advance votes.
Slowly, during the week, key states like Pennsylvania and Michigan were leaning toward electing Biden.
Saturday morning, The AP declared Biden had secured the electoral votes in Pennsylvania, and it became evident he would become the next president of the United States. It was also a rare loss for an incumbent president, but it was the dedication of organizers and campaign workers who promised four years ago they would “vote him out” that led to the result.
Biden addressed the American people from Delaware late Saturday night. In his speech, he promised his staff would reflect the American population, and pointedly said, “This is a time to heal in America.”
“Now, let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said. “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.”
The day before, Republican candidates across the country were insistent that every vote be counted. Roger Marshall, the U.S. senator-elect for Kansas, donated $20,000 to the Republican National Convention’s legal fund to ensure “every claim of fraud is fully investigated.”
“Every LEGAL vote should be counted,” Marshall tweeted. “And it should not be hard.”
Sharice Davids, the incumbent and representative-elect for Kansas’ 3rd District, tweeted out her support for Biden.
“The American people have made their voices heard,” she tweeted. “They chose an incredible leader in Joe Biden to move our country forward and unite all of us during these challenging times.”
Democratic organizers like Reza believe there is still plenty of work to be done in the coming years.
“I was very happy today, but tomorrow and the following weeks and months, we’re going to be just working,” Reza said. “It’ll help having a Democrat as the president again, but there’s so much where we’ve got the odds stacked up against us again.”
Ibarra, who also serves as the chair of Student Senate’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, said Biden was initially at the bottom of the list of the candidates she wanted. But she believes organizers can help do the work to help Biden pursue platforms that would include the Green New Deal, comprehensive immigration reform and Medicare for All.
“The biggest takeaway from this election is that, you know, young people of color aren’t taken seriously. But in many ways, Biden won not just because of young people, but young people of color organizing and supporting him,” Ibarra said. “We’re taken for granted, but we showed up. And now’s the time to hold Biden accountable in supporting us.”
Biden has vowed to pursue platforms that are significant to college students. Part of it entails making state institutions free for all families with incomes below $125,000. His platforms also include making two years of community college for free.
“I’m a proud Democrat, but I’ll govern as an American president. I’ll work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me, as those who did,” Biden said in his victory speech. “Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now.”