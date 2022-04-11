If students, faculty, and staff were not able to receive a copy of the special championship edition of the Kansan at Stauffer-Flint, the print section is still available for purchase through the KU bookstore.
Copies of the special section can be shipped or picked up at the Union. Additionally, the Kansan is distributing the front page of the section in two formats: newspaper print and glossy poster paper.
The Kansan championship special print edition costs $5.00 each, and the front page poster costs $20.00 each. Both costs include shipping and handling if items are delivered.
All proceeds from the special section sales will go towards funding Kansan operations.
We want to thank you all for the support and excitement surrounding this special section celebrating the Jayhawks championship win. We hope this front page section serves as a constant reminder to KU's legacy.