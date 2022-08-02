Voters in the state of Kansas voted on Tuesday to reject a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed legislators to create new legislation regarding abortion, including possibly eliminating the right altogether.
The race received national attention, as Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in June.
In a Twitter thread, the Value Them Both coalition, which worked to advance the amendment, said their efforts are "far from over." The coalition also claimed that "radical left organizations spent millions of out-of-state dollars" to spread misinformation about the amendment, which were then picked up by mainstream media organizations.
Over the last six months, Kansans endured an onslaught of misinformation from radical left organizations that spent millions of out-of-state dollars to spread lies about the Value Them Both Amendment.
Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, a coalition dedicated to defeating the amendment, said on Twitter it was "truly a historic day for Kansas and for America."
It's official: We BLOCKED the dangerous anti-abortion constitutional amendment!This is truly a historic day for Kansas and for America. Freedom has prevailed. The constitutional rights of Kansas women have been protected. Thank you to everyone who took part in this movement.
While the amendment itself would not directly eliminate abortion, audio leaked in July from a prior meeting featured a former regional director to the Value Them Both coalition in a meeting citing legislation that would outlaw abortion with few exceptions.
As a result of the amendment failing, no change will be made to the state's constitution, and access to an abortion, while somewhat regulated, still remains in Kansas.
The Associated Press called the race at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, unofficial election results from the Secretary of State reports that 59 percent of voters on the amendment voted "NO" while 41 percent of voters voted "YES."
In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state constitution protected the right to an abortion in a ruling that took years to deliberate that stemmed from a challenge to a 2015 law banning certain procedures commonly performed for second-trimester abortions.
In response, Kansas legislators introduced the first version of the amendment in January of 2020, but it failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to make it onto the 2020 ballot. Following the 2020 general election in November, there was enough support in the state legislature to advance the amendment to the August 2022 primary ballot.
This story is developing and will be updated.