Several activist groups banded together to host a digital Youth Advocacy Summit this past week.
The summit focused on political issues within the state, specifically the recent Ad Astra map redistricting proposal, alongside a number of other issues including climate change and voting rights within the state.
The organizations represented were Loud Light, Sunrise Movement Lawrence, URGE Kansas, New Frontiers Project, Progeny and KEY Network, forming the host group, the Kansas Youth Power Coalition.
The events hosted by the coalition included an opportunity to meet with legislators, a voting rights panel, climate activism panels and presentations from organization members.
“I find that it’s really nice to put all of our ideas together and get more perspectives,” said Joel Campbell, organizer at Sunrise LFK and sophomore at the University of Kansas. “Just communicating with people and understanding there are more people doing what you’re doing.”
Sunrise Movement, a national climate activism group, has a hub stationed in Lawrence, similar to URGE, a national gender and reproductive equity activism group.
A common point of emphasis within the coalition was the importance of voter registration and staying informed on issues on the ballot.
“I would say first and foremost, check your voter registration status,” Nigel Morton, organizer for URGE Kansas, said. “Get registered to vote where you want to vote. If you’re an out-of-state college student, it’s totally okay to vote in the state you’re going to school in; you’re living there for four years, the decisions made in the area are going to affect you.”
“It’s all about having those conversations with your family and friends,” said Paris Raite, digital and lead organizer for Loud Light. “It’s also fairly easy to check your registration and to register to vote here in Kansas, at ksvotes.org.”
Alongside the upcoming midterms, URGE and other coalition members emphasized the importance of the August 2022 primary, as an amendment related to abortion rights will be on the ballot.
“It’s really important that people are ready to vote in August,” Morton said. “And anyone can vote on this…unaffiliated voters can vote on this, their ballot will just have the one question on it.”
Raite and other organizers voiced their appreciation towards the other coalition members, expressing a sense of camaraderie and hope that was fostered by the summit.
“I’ve been able to take away inspiration from all these other organizations,” Raite said. “Just seeing them doing their work and doing it beautifully in their areas of activism has been inspiring to me, since the world’s kind of been on fire lately.”
All organization members also expressed the importance of joining a community when it comes to political activism.
“Reach out on social media…if you reach out, we’ll get you in a meeting,” Campbell said, referring to Sunrise LFK.
URGE also has a chapter at KU, named SURGE, which operates out of the Emily Taylor Center for Women and Gender Equity.