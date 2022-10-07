With all of the hype surrounding Kansas Football, Kansas Athletics added onto that today by announcing a new plan for David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in a press release.
The release highlighted the intersection of 11th and Mississippi as a key point in the renovations, which aim to transform the area near the intersection of 11th and Mississippi with new facilities that “drive regional economic growth and generate revenue for academic programming.”
The goal is to create a “north gateway” to campus, and “reimagined Kansas Football facilities”.
The University of Kansas has chosen HNTB, a Kansas City-based engineering company, as the lead architect for the project. Their most notable project of late is Allegiant Stadium, the home stadium of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.
The project will begin in the first half of 2023 with renovations to Anderson Family Football Complex. Next week, head coach Lance Leipold will meet with designers to discuss the renovations.
“It will specifically impact our current and future football players, who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to train in,” Leipold said in the press release.
The statement also went on to say how it would be funded, saying, The project will be funded by a combination of private donations, economic development funds, and premium seating sales in the stadium
For the stadium itself, the statement highlighted “improved sightlines that increase fan comfort and bring fans closer to the field; expanded concessions, restrooms and accessible seating locations,” as some of the renovations’ main goals.
“Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans,” Athletic Director Travis Goff said.
There is currently no price tag on the project, as that will come once more details about it get confirmed.
Goff will have a press conference today at 2:30 p.m to answer more questions.