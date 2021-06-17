The Kansas Board of Regents rejected the University of Kansas' fee proposal put forth by KU's Student Senate, endangering initiatives like a minimum wage increase for student workers and increased funding to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Watkins.
The Board of Regents required KU to keep the fee flat, as most public universities in the state have done with tuition rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic hardships for students.
"We're looking at a 6% increase when we've asked all our universities to hold their tuition flat," Regent Mark Hutton said.
Hutton also took issue with the increase in funding to student health services such as Watkins Health Center.
"I'm really reluctant to start raising fees on our student health when we can do a much better job with third-party reimbursements," Hutton said. "I think we need to get that house in order before we start going back to students and asking for more money."
In March, Student Senate voted to increase the required student fee package by $31.15. The new student fee package was $523.10. The student fee package, which all students at KU are required to pay at the beginning of each semester, is allocated by Student Senate to fund a variety of organizations at KU.
The Kansan reached out to Student Senate leaders, but did not hear back by the time of publication.