Due to home Kansas Football games taking place at Memorial Stadium, several parking restrictions will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 8 according to KU Transportation Services.
The following lots will be restricted: 1, 11, 36, 39, 50, 52, 53, 54 56-60, 65, 91, 92, 94 and the Mississippi Street Parking Garage.
KU Transportation Services recommends students and employees use lots 34, 61, 62, 71, 72, 90, 93, 125, 127, 300 and the Central District Parking Garage during these times.
Beginning mid-afternoon Friday, many campus roads will become one-way thoroughfares to accommodate football guests and campus parking lots will be open for tailgaters. For those off campus, KU Transportation Services recommends using the bus system to get to and from campus.