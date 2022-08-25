On Thursday, Kansas football redshirt freshman wide receiver Tanaka Scott and redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson were arrested as suspects in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
A man was sitting in his car on Haskell Avenue approaching 23rd Street when one of the alleged football players pulled up right next to him, got out of the car, said some words and displayed the weapon. The other suspect, driving a separate car, passed by the man and displayed a weapon.
Police were called to the QuikTrip on 23rd and Haskell when the man reported the problem.
“We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and take all allegations very seriously,” Kansas Athletics Assistant Athletics Communications Director Daniel Berk said. “We are working to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”