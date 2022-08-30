Kansas Football redshirt-junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely from the team, according to KU Athletics. Wilson appeared in court on Tuesday to set his preliminary hearing in October.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tanaka Scott will miss Friday's season opener against Tennessee Tech. Scott joined the team at practice Monday morning.
Head coach Lance Leipold spoke to the media for the first time since the incident occurred on Thursday.
"Definitely disappointed — disappointed that those young men put themselves in that situation but equally disappointed in myself," said Leipold. "As a head coach, it is my responsibility to put out messages and to put it on young men to make great decisions in wherever it may be and wherever that takes place. So, obviously, I haven't done enough in my role to prevent those situations and I'll continue to work to be better."