Kansas Football redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson is out of jail. Wilson was charged with aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon which is a level seven felony on Friday.
Kansas Football redshirt freshman wide receiver Tanaka Scott was released from jail as it was determined there was no probable cause to charge him with a crime.
Wilson was released on a $5,000 O.R. bond, meaning he does not have to pay unless he fails to show up for trial.
Wilson appeared in court from the Douglas County Jail on Friday via Zoom before Judge Blake Glover in the Pro Tem division. During the hearing, the prosecuting attorney, Senior ADA Seth Brackman, requested an electronic GPS, a $25,000 O.R. bond and a no-contact order with the victim.
The court declined to order the electronic GPS monitor, saying that there was no need while there was no exclusion zone or an area where Wilson would not be allowed.
A preliminary trial for Wilson is scheduled for August 30 at 10 a.m.
On Thursday, Lawrence police were called to a QuikTrip on 23rd Street. A man told police that Wilson drove up next to him, got out of the car, said a few words and displayed a weapon. Wilson allegedly got back in the car and drove away.
Scott allegedly drove past the same man in a separate car, and displayed a separate weapon.
The police found the vehicles and weapons at a Club Carwash. No one was physically harmed.