The Kansas Fraternity Landlords' League held their fifth annual Building Brothers event, a program meant to help stem the amount of fraternity incidents and suspensions. This event comes in the middle of a year where three fraternities have been suspended due to hazing.
The event was the first time that the event had been held in-person in two years. Aaron Racine, the Executive Director, said in an interview that part of the reason that the organization, founded in 2015, put on this event was to encourage building relationships between brothers.
“We want them to build each other. And it’s not just within their house. They’re in a room with 10 other houses, and they get an idea that ‘Oh, there’s alumni that went through this,’” Racine said. “It’s just a good time to get them early as they start, show them some resources [and] try to inspire them a little bit.”
Part of the presentation that was shown to the new fraternity brother was KSA 41-727, a statute that allows for immunity from prosecution for underage possession of alcohol provided that those involved take steps to help those who may need medical attention. Racine said it would be naive to assume that there would not be underage drinking and fake IDs.
“We want them to know, if someone gets in a bad situation, that there are legal protections,” Racine said. “We don’t want a situation like what happened at Mizzou to happen here.”
The situation at Mizzou involved a freshman fraternity brother who was paralyzed after consuming 3/4th of a vodka bottle, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune. His family is suing the fraternity in question, claiming that the fraternity hazed him.
One of the members of the KFLL is the landlord of Sigma Chi. The Kansan reported in July that the fraternity had been suspended by their national organization for hazing and lying, and was due to return in four years. Racine said that fraternity house had essentially been “mothballed”, and would be open once the fraternity began recolonizing again in three years.
“What we feel is important is that when they come back on campus, we have to keep that communication open,” Racine said. “[The landlord doesn’t] have an active role because they don’t have any tenants. But when they do come back, they’re committed to coming back to KFLL.”
Part of that coming back process, Racine said, is making sure that the group is following best practices, and using the alumni to assure that there is no gap in traditions.
“It’s good to hear from people who have had something negative happen so that we can share that with the group and try to keep it from happening again,” Racine said.
The end goal of this, according to Racine, is to protect the brothers, and by extension, protect the financial investments of the group.
“The business is renting a piece of property to an organization that lives in it,” Racine said. “And so if you want to continue to have your asset perform, you’ve got to have someone living in it. And in order to have someone living in it, you want to make sure those organizations are still around.”