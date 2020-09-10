Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced she would seek approval to extend the state of disaster emergency declaration until Oct. 15 to continue efforts of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The State Finance Council must approve the extension in a meeting scheduled for Friday morning. If it votes against the extension, the declaration will only stay in effect through Sept. 15.
“I am confident the State Finance Council will step up and extend the emergency declaration,” Kelly said at the press conference. “If they fail to act, they will single handedly prevent Kansas’ ability to leverage critical resources to respond to the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The current emergency declaration has provided community-based testing, statewide food banks, non-congregate shelters and the delivery of medical supplies, Kelly said.
“We know more will get sick, and more will die; but we can minimize the pain and suffering this virus brings through our emergency response efforts. The emergency continues, and we must be able to deal with it effectively, as a state,” Kelly said in a letter to the State Finance Council.
Kelly spoke to Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Thursday about the current coronavirus situation in Kansas, Kelly said at the press conference.
“Kansas is in the red zone,” Kelly said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Kelly testified in front of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services on Thursday to advocate for more federal relief funds to states in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will need significantly more support from our federal partners to protect our institutions from drastic and damaging cuts,” Kelly said.
Kansas reported 47,410 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website