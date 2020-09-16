The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday they would not report active COVID-19 cluster locations this week as health officials adjust their reporting system.
KDHE anticipates resuming weekly active clusters reports next Wednesday, KDHE said in a statement posted to its dashboard. The health department is “assessing ways in which we can report this information in a way that reflects current COVID-19 case increases."
It is unclear what changes may be made to the cluster reporting process.
During a press briefing Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly urged Kansans to wear masks in public and get a flu shot to keep influenza and COVID-19 from overwhelming hospitals during the flu season.
Last week, the University of Kansas football team was listed as an active COVID-19 cluster. The dashboard reported 14 cases from the football team, but Kansas Athletics told the Kansan at the time only three of those cases were active.
On Sept. 2, Kelly announced Kansas would start reporting the names and locations of active clusters starting Sept. 9.
The KDHE also added 971 new cases and 52 new deaths since Monday’s report, according to the state coronavirus dashboard. Officials clarified the increase in deaths is partly due to “reconciliation of vital statistics death records.”
In total, Kansas has reported 50,870 cases of the coronavirus and 586 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Douglas County reported 17 new cases and no new deaths since Monday, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Health. In total, Douglas County has confirmed 1,952 cases since the start of the pandemic.